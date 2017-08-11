‘Game Of Thrones’: Fan Claims [Spoiler] Will Kill Cersei & The Theory Makes So Much Sense

This ‘Game of Thrones’ theory is going to leave you SHOOK. One fan has come up with an insane theory about who will kill Cersei. This fan puts a major twist on the valonqar theory. With all this evidence, this theory could totally come true.

Every true Game of Thrones fan knows about the valonqar prophecy. Maggy the Frog makes a prophecy about Cersei in the books and tells her that “the valonqar shall wrap his hands about your pale white throat and choke the life from you.” Valonqar means “little brother” in High Valyrian. Fans are torn over the identity of the little brother. Some say Tyrion, while other believes Jaime will be the one to end Cersei. Well, BarberTrey92 is putting a spin on this prophecy and involves Arya Stark.

“Arya will get Jamie’s face and fulfill Cersei’s prophecy of the Valonqar,” the fan writes in a Reddit post. WHAAAAAT? If this does happen, Arya takes care of two birds with one stone, marking Cersei off her kill list and fulfilling the prophecy. BarberTrey92 has made some very valid points when explaining this theory, so let’s start at the beginning!

BarberTrey92 brings up when Arya was posing as a maiden at the feast between House Frey and House Lannister. Arya wasn’t just learning how to mimic Walder Frey, according to the fan. “Arya was learning how to imitate Jamie Lannister all night,” the fan continues. “Soaking in his mannerisms, listening to his voice, and watching him interact with one of his closest allies.”

Now it’s on to the Valyrian dagger. Littlefinger handed the dagger over to Bran in the Aug. 6 episode, the same dagger that was used to try and assassinate him in season one. “One of the most important parts is the fact that the dagger didn’t successfully cause a mortal wound,” BarberTrey92 notes about the assassination attempt. Bran gave the dagger to Arya and even mentioned her kill list, which Cersei is on. “The dagger was given to Arya by Bran to symbolically represent the official turning of tides,” BarberTrey 92 continues. “The Starks are equipped well enough to send an assassin of their own to use the dagger, Arya.”

According to the fan, the dagger will again fail during the attempt to kill Cersei, which will lead to her being strangled. “The GoT team flooded us with symbolism to link Jamie and Arya to prepare us for the expectancy violation that will occur when Jamie dies before Cersei does,” the fan theorizes. Arya is the only other character who is left-handed when it comes to wielding a sword. Brienne, who went toe-to-toe with Arya in a training session in the Aug. 6 episode, possesses Jaime’s old sword Oathkeeper. If Arya does choke the life out of Cersei using Jaime, that would be the ultimate kill.

