Anna Faris’s Book Is About ‘Heartbreak’: Will She Talk About Problems With Chris Pratt?

If fans want to read between the lines of Anna Faris and Chris Pratt’s split, they can pick up her brand new memoir. Anna says her book is full of ‘heartbreak.’ Does that mean she’s dishing on what caused her and Chris to break up?

In what might have been the most cringe-worthy instances of awkward timing, Anna Faris, 40, in on the cover of Live Happy magazine, in support of her forthcoming memoir-advice book, Unqualified. The interview reportedly took place months before she and Chris Pratt, 38, announced their separation, and some lines might lead some to wonder if she was hinting at any possible problems during this talk. “The goal [with the book] was to share my experience because it’s not that different from so many other people,” she told Live Happy. “My hope is that people will walk away realizing that so many journeys are the same.”

“My heartbreak is the same as someone else’s and if I have to be vulnerable for people to get that, that’s OK.” Anna also opened up about how relationships have been tough for her in the past and it took her a while before she followed her mother’s advice “to be selfish in love,” according to CNN. “I later realized she meant to protect my heart and look out for myself and let a partner rise to that,” Anna said. “There was a time when I was willing to marry any cute boy that looked at me. I felt like if someone was attractive and wanted to hook up, it was a validation of my own identity.”

It gets even more awkward. Chris actually wrote the foreword for the book. He also had nothing but good things to say about Anna while speaking with Live Happy. “Anna is genuinely interested in the stories of other people,” he said. “She always takes into careful consideration the well-being of her listeners’ hearts and gives the kind of supportive advice you’d get from a friend.”

Anna Faris to release book of relationship advice 'Unqualified', despite split from Chris Pratt – … pic.twitter.com/CrzFaB1jJ9 — Binkily.com (@BinkilyNews) August 8, 2017

Anna and Chris announced their split on Aug. 6, ending their eight-years of marriage. Anna hinted that their relationship wasn’t perfect. “I can’t stand confrontation, which maybe is a character flaw,” she said during the interview. “But having said that, I do feel like when I do get upset, which is rare as my husband and family would say, I have a hard time letting go.”

Though Anna said she and Chris “fit so well together” in the interview, it seems they were destined to fall apart. Despite the heartbreak of their marriage ending, the couple is working hard to put on a brave face for their 4-year-old son Jack. The two are “especially sensitive” of Jack’s feelings, an insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com, noting that the two are doing their best to “make this separation easy and gentle” on their boy.

