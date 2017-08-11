Angelina Jolie Is All Smiles With Precious Daughter Vivienne After ‘Stalling’ Brad Pitt Divorce

There’s nothing like family to make you smile! Angelina Jolie looked totally blissful while shopping with her daughter Vivienne in Los Angeles on Aug. 10, after she and Brad Pitt reportedly ‘stalled’ their divorce.

Angelina Jolie, 42, appeared to be totally care-free while bonding with her adorable daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, nine, on Aug. 10, as they shopped until they dropped in Los Angeles. The actress was photographed laughing and chatting with her little girl, who was rocking a band-aid over a bump on her forehead. Awe! Angelina looked gorgeous with her glowing complexion and chic maxi dress, slaying the braless trend during her outing. It was recently reported that Angelina and Brad Pitt, 53, “stalled” their divorce after she filed in Dec. 2016. Could the rumors be true!? CLICK TO SEE PICS OF ANGELINA AND VIVIENNE SHOPPING, RIGHT HERE.

“The divorce is off,” a source close to the former flames told UsWeekly. “They haven’t done anything to move it forward in several months and no one thinks they are ever going to.” Despite their differences, Brad and Angelina are working together to co-parent their six children in the best way possible. After time helped heal their wounds, they are getting along better, but could those feelings coming back? “She’s still so in love with him,” the source added. “Everyone thinks they are going to get back together. It wouldn’t be surprising if they announced that they’re calling it off and trying to work things out.”

Angelina is currently the proud owner of a $25 million estate in Los Angeles, which is only one mile away from Brad’s Los Feliz abode. The two are making active changes to their work and home lives, doing anything to give their kids more stability and structure. “Brad is concentrated on producing while Angie is more focused on directing,” a source close to the exes tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Above all, they want to be able to spend more time with the kids even if it means leaving the spotlight for a bit.”

