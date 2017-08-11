Amber Portwood Kisses A New Man As Ex-Boyfriend Matt Still Hopes They’ll Get Back Together

That didn’t take long! Just a month after news broke that ‘Teen Mom’ star Amber Portwood broke things off with ex-fiancee Matt Baier she was spotted kissing a mystery man in a new video! Here’s Matt’s response!

Were you heartbroken when Teen Mom OG‘s Amber Portwood, 27, and her fella Matt Baier, 46, of three years ended things in July?! So were we! Well, it turns out Amber has already gotten cozy with someone new! On Aug. 11, a video surfaced of the TV personality cuddling and locking lips with a mystery man! And in no time, Matt gifted all of us a response to the PDA-filled clip! CHECK OUT THE VIDEO RIGHT HERE.

In the brand-new clip Amber is spied hugging on a man while wearing a black, cleavage-boasting blouse and shades. The guy, sporting a large, white cowboy hat has his hands all over the reality star! Clearly these two are super comfortable with each other! Later, she leans in for a smooch from the new guy and he happily obliges! The video was taken on Monday, Aug. 7 as Teen Mom was doing some filming with Amber, according to Radar Online. Does this mean the mystery man could be revealed on the show!?

As for her ex-fiancee Matt, when he was asked about the scandalous video he had only kind things to say about his famous ex! “All I ever wanted for Amber is for her to be happy and safe,” he told E! News. “We spent three years building a life together and they were the three happiest years of my life. I wouldn’t trade them for anything. Amber knows if she ever needs me I’m just a phone call away.” Awww! So sweet! Devoted fans know Matt and Amber’s relationship was anything but smooth but it certainly sounds like Matt would be open to reconciling if Amber gets over her new cowboy!

