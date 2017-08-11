98° Are Releasing A Christmas Album & Heading Back On Tour

In 1999, we were blessed with 98°’s ‘This Christmas’ album — so why not release a second? The band just revealed they’ll be dropping ‘Let It Snow’ in October 2017 — and will then head on a holiday tour!



“As a group, our favorite record, hands down, is [This Christmas],” Drew Lachey, 41,said in a press release on Aug. 11. “We’re proud of the music, the harmonies, the production. It’s a Christmas record that every year people can put on and enjoy.” This will be the first album from the guys in four years, but Drew, Justin Jeffre, Jeff Timmons and Nick Lachey can’t wait to get back in the game. The album will drop on October 13, 2017 ia UMe.

“It’s a special year for us — it’s the 20th anniversary of our first release on Motown Records,” says Nick. “So, it just seemed like the perfect moment to revisit This Christmas and do a Volume Two.” The album will include 12 Christmas songs including “Let It Snow,” “What Christmas Means To Me,” “Little Saint Nick” and “Run Rudolph Run.”

The guys also announced that they’ll support the record with a 31-city Christmas tour kicking off November 10 and running through December 23. VIP pre-sale tickets for the tour begins August 15, with general on sale everywhere Friday, August 18. For more details, visit 98degrees.com. Here are all the dates:

11/10/2017 Saturday Larchwood, IA Grand Falls Casino

11/11/2017 Friday Riverside, IA Riverside Casino & Golf Resort

11/16/2017 Thursday Lemoore, CA Tachi Palace Casino

11/17/2017 Friday Brooks, CA Cache Creek Casino Resort

11/18/2017 Saturday Reno, NV Silver Legacy Resort & Casino

11/19/2017 Sunday Cupertino, CA Flint Center for the Performing Arts

11/24/2017 Friday Foxwoods, CT Foxwoods Resort & Casino

11/25/2017 Saturday Atlantic City, NJ Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa

11/26/2017 Sunday Westbury, NYCB Theatre at Westbury

11/28/2017 Tuesday Richmond, VA Carpenter Theatre

11/29/2017 Wednesday Atlanta, GA Atlanta Symphony Hall

11/30/2017 Thursday Jacksonville, FL Florida Theater

12/1/2017 Friday Biloxi, MS IP Casino Resort & Spa

12/2/2017 Saturday Marksville, LA Paragon Casino Resort

12/5/2017 Tuesday Durham, NC Durham Performing Arts Center

12/6/2017 Wednesday Louisville, KY Palace Theater

12/8/2017 Friday St. Petersburg, FL Mahaffey Theatre

12/9/2017 Saturday Miami, FL Magic City Casino

12/10/2017 Sunday West Palm Beach Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

12/11/2017 Monday Sarasota, FL Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

12/13/2017 Wednesday Elkhart, IN Lerner Theatre

12/14/2017 Thursday Northfield, OH Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park

12/15/2017 Friday Cincinnati, OH Aronoff Center

12/16/2017 Saturday Waukegan, IL Genesee Theatre

12/17/2017 Sunday Detroit, MI Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel

12/19/2017 Tuesday Mesa, AZ Mesa Arts Center, Ikeda Theater

12/20/2017 Wednesday Anaheim, CA City National Grove of Anaheim

12/21/2017 Thursday Thousand Oaks, CA Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza

12/22/2017 Friday Tucson, AZ Desert Diamond Casino

12/23/2017 Saturday Primm, NV Star of the Desert Arena

