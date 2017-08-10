Zedd Reveals The Worst Part About Dating Selena Gomez: ‘I Was Pissed’

Oh my! Zedd and Selena Gomez were one of our favorite short-lived romances. They both seemed so sweet and so good for each other! However, there was a dark side. On Aug. 10, Zedd revealed the one thing that pissed him off about her.

It’s been quite a while since Zedd, 27, and Selena Gomez, 25, dated in 2015, but we still have a special place for the couple in our hearts. Zedd was always so sweet and tender toward Selly, even after they split. However, it turns out that that wasn’t ALWAYS the case. As a matter of fact, he told Billboard that there was a time when he was downright “pissed” while dating her! Click here for pics of the former duo.

“Reporters were calling my parents,” he said, describing how insane the media frenzy was after the public learned of the star-studded relationship. “People were hacking my friends’ phones. I was pissed.” It’s not that he was surprised, but it was still freaky to be so bombarded. “I kind of knew what I was getting myself into,” he explained. “She is one of the most talked about people in the world, but I had no idea how much that would change my life.”

Clearly Zedd isn’t interested in being involved in that kind of media frenzy again. He refused to tell Billboard whether or not he’s dating anyone at the moment. One thing he will talk about is his strong feelings towards Donald Trump. “No matter how big the scandal is, no matter how insane a [Trump] tweet is, it just keeps going. You feel powerless, and that’s terrible to me,” he ranted. “Take that to a bigger scale and you end up in North Korea, where people are slaves of their own country!” He even urged his fellow EDM stars to use their voices, even when it’s scary. “They don’t want to lose fans. I understand where they are coming from, but I disagree with that being a good reason not to speak up.”

