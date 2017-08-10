‘Younger’ Cast Gets Personal In BTS Video: What’s The Last Thing They Do Before Bed?

After last night’s bombshell episode of ‘Younger,’ we all need a little calming — so how about a behind-the-scenes round of rapid fire questions with the cast? Watch this exclusive video!

In case you missed it, the latest episode of Younger had more than one OMG moment. But I’ve already ranted about that, so now it’s time to have some fun with the cast behind the scenes. In this exclusive video, Nico Tortorella, Peter Hermann, Sutton Foster, Hilary Duff and more of the cast get put on the spot with some fun rapid fire questions that get a little too personal to handle.

When asked the most famous person in their home, not everyone would answer. “I don’t know why but Marilyn Manson is coming into my head at this point,” Nico revealed. Molly Bernard said that hers was actually her co-star, Hilary Duff, while Sutton Foster said Joel Grey. Of course Debi Mazar won by answering “Madonna.”

Peter Hermann said he couldn’t say, which was funny since the next question was “What is the last thing you do before bed?” and he laughed and said, “I can’t tell you that either.” He then added, “It has nothing to do with the most famous person on my phone though!” He also covered his face and blushed, muttering, “oh my God!” He also previously had admitted the last person he texted was his wife. You may know her, she goes by the name Mariska Hargitay.

Watch the cast answer more personal questions in the exclusive video below, and make sure to tune into Younger every Wednesday at 10PM ET on TVLand.