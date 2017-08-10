‘Big Brother’ Recap: Which Showmance Came To An End?

Somehow, the showmances of ‘Big Brother’ have lasted quite a bit longer than they usually do. But this week, all three were put at risk. Which couples survived: Mark and Elena, Jess and Cody, or Raven and Matt? SPOILERS ahead.

This week of Big Brother was an intense one. With Josh as the HOH and Paul still somewhat in control as Josh’s ally, Jessica and Cody were still the target. During the temptation competition, Cody won so he couldn’t be put up, and Jess threw it so that she’d immediately be put up as a third nominee and be eligible to play in the veto competition. It sounded like a good plan and Mark and Elena were put up on the block — Elena was actually Josh’s main target.

When it came time for veto, Christmas used her temptation advantage to take Cody’s place so he couldn’t play and take off Jessica. Mark ended up winning and pulled himself off, and Raven was put up as a pawn. So what happened when the women of the three showmances went up on the block?

The drama was insane and while Josh was initially targeting Elena, that changed after Jody got in a screaming match with him. During the live vote, Jess called out Paul for being the target the house should be going after, and told everyone they were idiots for taking half of the season to get out one of their two targets. With that, she was evicted from the Big Brother house.

After the game, Jess cried while talking to Julie Chen, saying it was incredibly tough to be backstabbed, attacked and hurt through the season and in her final week, she just gave up.

She also revealed why the feud with Josh was so intense: the week she had won HOH, Josh stood on the sidelines screaming at her, and before the competition, he was made aware that it was the anniversary of her father’s death. So for her, even though it was a game, that just showed he wasn’t a kind human being — and she could never look back.

Following her eviction, Alex became HOH. HollywoodLifers, how did you feel about the eviction?