Parker Coppins: 5 Things To Know About The ‘Parker Plays’ Host

Who is Parker Coppins, you ask? We spoke to the ‘Parker Plays’ star EXCLUSIVELY so you can get to know everyone’s favorite YouTube gamer!

1.) Parker Coppins is originally from Texas. “I grew up in the very hot, very humid, and very flat south Texas. All the way on the bottom tip. Basically, Mexico Texas,” Parker told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Although he now lives in Los Angeles, California, he occasionally goes back home to visit his parents. “I have to say, after being in Los Angeles for so long, it’s quite the shock going back. There is a mall and 2 movie theaters, and that is about it for entertainment,” Parker shared. “In Los Angeles you can throw a rock and hit two street performers and a circus bear. Hopefully it was a small rock.”

2.) Parker is the star of Disney XD’s ‘Parker Plays’. “I play video games in my ‘room’, which we make very clear is a set controlled by producers, and I just make jokes for half an hour,” Parker explained to HollywoodLife.com. “We cut in-between games, and comedy sketches that revolve around a joke that I said or the game that I’m playing. Since I’m the only ‘character’ on the show, I started developing some characters that now have names and unique quirks and personalities. The weird part is when the characters start talking to each other. I just may be going insane…”

3.) Before ‘Parker Plays’ was on Disney XD, he made a name for himself on YouTube. “Being a YouTuber isn’t as exciting as one may think,” Parker told us. “Seeing as it looks like I’m just playing video games all day, people underestimate the time that goes into editing and coming up with ideas. A 10 minute video of mine would take no less than 10 hours of editing, and that just isn’t possible to do every single day.” But, he still had plenty of fun — including the time he made his favorite video. “My favorite video is probably a parody on the ‘Do You Want to Build a Snowman?’ song from ‘Frozen’. I was in a YouTube group for a few years and the first time we met in person was at a gaming convention called ‘PAX Prime’ in 2014, so one of the first videos that we filmed together was that parody. I’d actually never seen some of their faces before then, nor had the fans. It was a big moment for all of us.” So cool!

4.) Aside from gaming, Parker is a pretty great uncle. Parker told HollywoodLife.com all about his family, including his niece, Camdyn, who is his one of his sister, Ashley’s, daughters. “Camdyn is four and playing with her has to be one of my favorite things. Her imagination is wild!” Parker shared. He also revealed that he and his family, including another sister, Caitlin, have a business where they set up merchandise for YouTubers.

5.) YouTube isn’t the only social media Parker enjoys. The Parker Plays host has over 73k followers on Instagram and over 116k followers on Twitter — but he still has a soft spot for Vine (RIP). “I really liked Vine as a concept. Near the end there it started getting out of hand, but I really like the idea of being extremely limited, and having to find a creative way out of that situation,” Parker told HollywoodLife.com. “Twitter is also fun for that reason. You have 140 characters… impress me!

Last but certainly not least, make sure you tune in to HollywoodLife.com's TV Instagram to follow Parker as he takes over our Instagram story on August 10.

