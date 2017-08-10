Cyn Santana: 5 Things To Know About The Ex-‘L&HH’ Star Expecting 1st Child With Joe Budden

So, that’s what happens when you mix ‘Love & Hip-Hop.’ Cyn Santana announced she was pregnant with Joe Budden’s child on Aug. 9, so get to know about the former reality television star.

1. She’s a video vixen turned reality television star. Though Cyn Santana, 24, is no longer on Love & Hip Hop, she certainly found the former with Joe Budden, 36. Cyn revealed on Aug. 9 that she’s pregnant with their first child. “My biggest blessing,” she said while showing off her baby bump while posing in white lingerie. Cyn definitely knew how to pose for the camera. This star has been featured in music videos for 2 Chainz, Drake, and Nas, according to Latin Times. She would join L&HH: New York in 2013, appearing as a member of the main cast until Season 6 in 2016.

2. She’s open with her sexuality. During her time on L&HH, Cyn was involved with Erica Mena. “I’ve like kissed girls before,” Cyn said while discussing her relationship during a 2014 appearance on Hot 97, according to Madame Noire. “I’ve never been in a relationship with a girl. She basically harassed me. I was pinned to the wall and I had no other f*cking choice.” Eric admitted that she did “put in a lot of man hours for her,” and that they had actually discussed marriage (which not legal in New York back then.) Sadly, their relationship fell apart due to Erica’s alleged infidelity. Erica would get engaged to Bow Wow, 30, in 2015, a year before Syn started dating Joe.

3. Cyn is a fashionista. Cyn has launched NU, a clothing line meant for women with curves. “I wanted to make something different for them,” she told Vibe magazine.

“Something still casual, still sexy. We should all be respected the same even if we have different body figures. … NU is not for the faint of heart. It is for the confident and fearless woman ready to conquer her world. The confident and brave – women who aren’t afraid to feel comfortable in their own skin. Whether she’s in the office or having a night on the town.”

Blessings on blessings ✨✨✨ — Cyn Santana (@Cyn_Santana) August 9, 2017

4. She grew up in Washington Heights. Cyn was raised in a Salvadorian/Dominican household in the Manhattan neighborhood of Washington Heights, according to Vibe. She grew up with family gatherings, domino tournaments, Caribbean feasts and dancing.

5. Cyn is an advocate for mental health. Sadly, her life has been touched by tragedy, as her brother, Joel, committed suicide several years ago. Since then, she has honored his life by raising awareness of mental health and drawing attention to suicide prevention.

What do you think about Cyn, HollywoodLifers? Are you excited for her and Joe’s baby?