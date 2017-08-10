Krispy Kreme Is Making Chocolate Glazed Doughnuts For The 1st Time: But When?

Yes, it’s really happening! Krispy Kreme has announced that for the first time ever they are releasing a chocolate glazed doughnut. Are you drooling yet?

Krispy Kreme is releasing what we’ve all been waiting for: The Original Chocolate Glazed Doughnut. The official release is happening on August 21, but the first-ever chocolate glazed doughnut from Krispy Kreme will also be available during special hours starting on August 19. The release is set to go hand-in-hand with the solar eclipse happening on Monday, August 21, so they are calling it “the tastiest eclipse in history” — and they’re definitely not lying. Seriously, any foodie or sweets lover knows that this is a HUGE deal! Watch the video above and prepare to instantly begin craving one of these doughnuts.

According to the official press release, the new doughnut features the Original Glazed Doughnut “smothered” in a chocolate glaze. Doughnut connoisseurs who are lucky enough to live near participating Krispy Kreme Doughnut locations will be able to watch the magic happen as a waterfall of chocolate falls over freshly baked and glazed doughnuts. “The solar eclipse is a rare occasion providing a total sensory experience for viewers across the continental U.S. Chocolate will have the same effect as we introduce a first-time chocolate glazing of our iconic Original Glazed Doughnut,” said Jackie Woodward, the Chief Marketing Officer of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts. “The Chocolate Glazed Doughnut is a delicious way to experience the solar eclipse — no matter where you are — and we can’t wait for fans to try it.”

