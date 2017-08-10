Everyone’s seen that Scott and Malia shower scene in the ‘Teen Wolf’ trailer, and Tyler Posey told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that he is all for the Scalia romance!

“I love it, dude,” Tyler Posey, 25, told HollywoodLife.com at our sister site Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood event on Aug. 8. “Shelley [Hennig] is a great friend of mine, and I think she’s super talented. I’ve always loved the character of Malia, and the storyline, it makes sense. It’s really sweet. My favorite types relationships are started by best friends hanging out, you know, and being there for one another, and then it kind of organically happens. And that’s what happened there. So, I love it. I’m all for it.”

The foundation for Scott and Malia’s romance has been gradually building over the course of season 6. They’ve always been friends, but now there’s something more between them. Things will definitely take a romantic turn in the final 10 episodes. Shelley Hennig, 30, told us EXCLUSIVELY at SDCC that she thinks “Scalia fans will be happy” with how the relationship turns out.

The final 10 episodes will also feature the return of fan faves like Dylan O’Brien, 25, Tyler Hoechlin, 29, and Colton Haynes, 29. Tyler admitted it was great to have some of his best friends back on the Teen Wolf set. But who was Tyler most excited to see? “Dude, it’s impossible to say,” he told us. “I loved all those guys so much. I was so craving to work with them as a Teen Wolf cast again. It’s impossible to say. Dylan [O’Brien] is my homie, but he was there not that long ago. Colton [Haynes] was probably away the longest, so it was great seeing Colton again with his platinum hair. What a badass.”

Tyler will be making his directorial debut on the Aug. 13 episode of Teen Wolf. “I’ve been waiting to do it for a really long time, and I loved it so much,” he dished. “So we’ll see what comes of it. I really want to keep doing it.” Teen Wolf airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

HollywoodLifers, do think Scott and Malia are a good match? Let us know!