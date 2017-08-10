Tyler Posey & Bella Thorne Prove They’re Exes With Class After Awkward Run-In

Nothing is worse than running into an ex, unless you’re fortunate enough to have an ex as cool as Tyler Posey. He and Bella Thorne came too close for comfort recently, but they both handled it SO well.

It’s not much of a secret that Tyler Posey, 25, and Bella Thorne, 19, did not have an easy breakup. Thankfully it seems they are both over it, because after they crossed paths on Tuesday, August 8, in Los Angeles, California there was no bad blood to be shed. In fact, Tyler didn’t even know that he and Bella were in the same place at the same time! “Was Bella in there?” Tyler responded after being asked if he had seen Bella inside. “I didn’t see her, I didn’t see her. No, it wouldn’t have been awkward at all. We’re buddies. She’s still cool, she’s a cool chick. I didn’t know she was in there, though.” Aw! We are so happy to hear that Tyler is still singing Bella’s praises, even after their very public split.

As if that wasn’t enough to warm your heart, it turns out that Bella feels the exact same way. Although she wasn’t captured on video talking about whether or not she saw Tyler, she saw the video on social media and didn’t hesitate to respond. “Hahahahahaha awww!! He’s the coolest,” Bella wrote, RT’ing the video that was originally captured by a fan and posted on Twitter. The last time Bella openly spoke about her relationship with Tyler, she admitted that their break up was “really difficult” for her to handle. If they can get along like this, there’s a good chance they can eventually be friends again one day!

