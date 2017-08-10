Tyga Can’t Stop Thinking About Kylie Jenner on Her Birthday: He’s Still ‘Sad’ She Got Away

Someone has a case of the Kylie’s. On the starlet’s 20th birthday, her ex, Tyga, regrets dumping her and moving on. Sources are dishing all about Tyga’s heartache to HollywoodLife.om

Tyga, 27, is suddenly regretting his split from Kylie Jenner as she celebrates turning the big 20. A source close to Tyga tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, “Today has been difficult for Tyga who sent Kylie a happy birthday text and had flowers delivered. The text and the bouquet were nothing extravagant, just to let Kylie know that he was thinking about her on her birthday.” So not only is Tyga missing Kylie on her birthday, but he’s also reaching out. Interesting, no? We can’t help but wonder what her current boyfriend, Travis Scott, 25, thinks about her ex sending her birthday gifts. Hmm.

“The last couple of days, and today, have been painful for Tyga,” our insider further shared. “He can’t stop thinking about Kylie, the future billionaire, that he let get away.” The insider went on to explain that this is Kylie’s first birthday that they haven’t been together since her 18th in 2015. It “makes him sad,” the insider explained. “He misses her dearly. He has regrets and today he can’t help think about all the ways he could have treated Kylie better.” Unfortunately it seems like it’s much too late for these regrets. After all, Kylie has moved on to Travis, and she’s living her best life now that she’s on the road to becoming the first Kardashian billionaire. Sorry, Tyga — but you’ve got to let this one go.

