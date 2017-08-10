Trina Goes Off On ‘Bum Ass B****’ In Wild Instagram Video: Who’s She Feuding With?

You do NOT want to mess with Trina — just watch her go OFF on an unnamed nemesis in this wild Instagram video and you’ll see why!

Trina is at war with someone, and although she’s not naming names, she made it very clear that someone’s gotten on her bad side! The rapper took to Instagram Live on Aug. 9 to film herself going off about a person she refers to as a “bum ass b****,” and she definitely seems pissed. “What’s good? Y’all hoes want smoke? Now you got it! Y’all hoes better respect my motherf***ing name. I’mma start making you hoes bow down to kiss my motherf***ing feet. Y’all bum ass hoes. I pave the way for you hoes to even speak in Miami, b****. Don’t even talk my motherf***ing name without saying motherf***ing ‘Miss’ and if you call me a b****, make sure you put ‘baddest’ in front of it.”

She went on for several seconds like that, then pointed out that whoever is talking smack about her is probably just using the feud for publicity. “Y’all hoes probably trying to get on TV,” she ranted. “Guess what? I am the motherf***ing TV. Same one you’ve been looking at for 17 years, punk ass b****. And guess what? You can’t get on the motherf***ing show without me. How about that? So, what’s good?” Trina was recently cast in Love & Hip-Hop: Miami, so she’s likely referring to the idea that someone wants to beef with her so they can be featured on the up-and-coming VH1 spinoff.

The 38-year-old doesn’t name names in the video, but many fans are speculating that she’s pointing fingers at a recording artist named KimBrocMics. The Shade Room has screen grabs of since-deleted tweets that Trina posted, in which she calls out KimBrocMics specifically. “Yo! @KimBrocMics86 What’s good! You gotta problem. U know my number !!! You know I don’t play the Internet games.”

Trina said put some respect on it.. pic.twitter.com/4FpKzNq3sg — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) August 10, 2017

Meanwhile, KimBrocMics took to Twitter herself to address the situation, and posted several tweets about the 38-year-old. “She need a new storyline!!” one message read. “Baby we don’t believe you…where the real miami b****es at?” Oh, it is DEFINITELY on between these two!

