Travis Scott Planning To Continue ‘Spoiling’ Kylie Jenner With ‘Insanely Romantic’ Gifts

If you thought an orchestra was good, you ain’t seen nothing yet! Travis Scott still has a few tricks up his sleeve for Kylie Jenner’s 20th birthday, and he’s going to be rolling them out all weekend!



Who knew Travis Scott was such a romantic?! The 25-year-old rapper wanted to do something special for his girl Kylie Jenner on her 20th birthday on Aug. 10. First, he woke her up with tons of flowers and a string orchestra, but apparently that wasn’t special enough for him! So to show Kylizzle what a princess she is, he’s got multiple gifts planned over the course of the next few days! Click here for pics of Kylie’s birthday.

Kylie’s birthday celebrations are not over, last night was just the beginning,” a Kardashian source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “There are more surprises planned for this weekend.” However, he’s already been spoiling her for weeks. “He’s given her something every day this month so far, flowers, shoes, bags and sweet handwritten poems. Last night he gave her the biggest present so far though, this custom diamond and gold chain with butterflies on it. The butterfly is their thing, he calls her his butterfly, it’s obvious he put a lot of thought into the gift, he’s

Thinking back to Kylie’s last birthday, this one is WAY different for one huge reason: her bf is actually putting in effort. “Travis has been super involved in all the planning, they haven’t even been together six months and he’s already doing more for her than Tyga ever did,” said the insider. “With Tyga it was always Kylie making the effort and doing sweet things but the tables have turned now. She’s getting so spoiled by Travis!” We’re so happy for her!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Travis so killing it for Kylie’s b-day or going overboard? Let us know!