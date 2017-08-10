While a new report claims Kylie Jenner’s 4 months pregnant with Travis Scott’s baby, HL can exclusively confirm the rumors are not true. However, the beauty mogul doesn’t want to wait ‘too long’ before having babies for real!

Kylie Jenner, 20, may be head-over-heels for her new beau Travis Scott, 25, but she’s NOT about to become his baby mama — at least not anytime soon! And although OK! Magazine claimed in a new report that friends of the youngest Kardashian/Jenner are convinced she’s expecting, she’s actually not — and she’s more than ok with that! After all, Kylie JUST turned 20 years old on Aug. 10, and she’s set on living it up while she’s still young. Click here to see pics from Kylie’s 20th birthday.

“Kylie is not pregnant and is happy and relieved she is not having her boyfriend’s baby… yet,” a Calabasas insider shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She wants to have a big family like she was raised in, and is looking forward to having lots of kids one day but not anytime soon. She sees how challenging pregnancy has been for Kim and is a bit nervous and scared of having a baby herself. At the same time, she also doesn’t want to wait too long to start having kids.” Don’t worry, Kylie, you have plenty of time! But even if the reality star did want to start a family with Travis, now is just not the right time.

“Things are great with Travis but their schedules are both so busy they don’t have time to see each other as much as they would like to right now,” our source explained. “With both of them working as much as they do, if she were pregnant with his baby, the timing would be really bad. Plus, Kylie knows she is still too young to start a family.” Just because she’s young though, doesn’t mean the star hasn’t thought about settling down with the rapper. In fact, she apparently even considered having ex-boyfriend Tyga‘s, 27, child at one point!

“However, Kylie could totally see her and Travis having kids one day, she thinks they would be really cute,” our insider added. “Kylie was seriously thinking about having Tyga’s baby and now she is so relieved she did not go down that road. She doesn’t want to be that dumb again, Kylie wants to make sure things are solid and secure with her man before she starts having his children.” Good idea!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you think Kylie will be having a kid anytime soon? Do you think she and Travis are cute together?