Kylie Jenner ‘Happy & Relieved’ She’s Not Having Travis Scott’s Baby — Yet
While a new report claims Kylie Jenner’s 4 months pregnant with Travis Scott’s baby, HL can exclusively confirm the rumors are not true. However, the beauty mogul doesn’t want to wait ‘too long’ before having babies for real!
Kylie Jenner, 20, may be head-over-heels for her new beau Travis Scott, 25, but she’s NOT about to become his baby mama — at least not anytime soon! And although OK! Magazine claimed in a new report that friends of the youngest Kardashian/Jenner are convinced she’s expecting, she’s actually not — and she’s more than ok with that! After all, Kylie JUST turned 20 years old on Aug. 10, and she’s set on living it up while she’s still young. Click here to see pics from Kylie’s 20th birthday.
“However, Kylie could totally see her and Travis having kids one day, she thinks they would be really cute,” our insider added. “Kylie was seriously thinking about having Tyga’s baby and now she is so relieved she did not go down that road. She doesn’t want to be that dumb again, Kylie wants to make sure things are solid and secure with her man before she starts having his children.” Good idea!
