‘The Night Shift’: Dan Lauria Breaks Down The Missing Man Table In Powerful Veteran-Run Episode

It’s already one of the most powerful shows on TV, but this week, ‘The Night Shift’ takes it to a whole new level. Watch an exclusive sneak peek.

Dan Lauria is one of multiple actors guest starring in this week’s episode of The Night Shift, who also served — Dan is a Marine Corps vet. It’s all a part of NBC’s special veteran-run episode, dedicated to the military. The episode, titled Keep the Faith, was written by, directed by and stars military vets; all actors other than the main cast served in some aspect of the military.

In this exclusive sneak peek, Dan’s character Doug explains to Paul (Robert Bailey Jr.), Shannon (Tanaya Beatty), and Scott (Scott Wolf) what the”missing man table” is in the military.

“The most important thing during my captivity was keeping the faith,” he says before explaining the “tribute at military dining halls to those who can’t be with us.” Calling it “a symbol of faith with the missing,” and using his own plate as an example, he breaks it down. “Each item on the table represents a different way of honoring them,” he says. “A lemon, not an orange, for the bitter fate of the missing. Salt, for the tears of the families waiting. And an inverted glass, for those who cannot partake.”

The episode also guest stars Iraq War Army Ranger Josh Kelly, and former US Army Air Defense Operator Yvonne Valadez, was directed by US Navy vet Timothy Busfield, and was written by Army vet Bryan Anthony, who did five deployments overseas.

Scott Wolf recently spoke to HollywoodLife.com about the episode, and the military theme in season four as a whole. “We’re in the society where the care of all our veterans is so important, and we’re all really proud to be telling stories about it — stories that celebrate it and show the difficulties of it,” Scott told us. “It’s not just about the service but also what happens when men and women come back home. The word that comes to mind when thinking of season four is ‘sacrifice.’ All of these characters are sort of dealing with what sacrifice means in their own lives.”

The Night Shift airs Thursdays at 10PM ET on NBC.