The tension between Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip is real in the first trailer for ‘The Crown’ season 2. Plus, find out when the new season premieres!

Netflix’s hit royal drama will return for season 2 on Dec. 8. The second season of The Crown will pick up with Queen Elizabeth II’s (Claire Foy) soldiers fighting an illegal war in Egypt and ends with the undoing of Elizabeth’s third prime minster, Harold MacMillan, who resigns after a shocking scandal. The trailer shows Queen Elizabeth II struggling to establish order during a turbulent time for both the country and the Queen personally. “The rumors still haven’t gone away,” Queen Elizabeth II says in the trailer. “I’ve learnt more about humiliation in the past few weeks than I hoped I would in a lifetime.”

Her marriage to Prince Philip (Matt Smith) is strained, to say the least. One of her advisors gives her a warning about her free-spirited husband: “You married a wild spirit. Trying to tame him is no use.” The tense trailer ends with a shocking conversation between the queen and her prince. “The whole relentlessness of it all,” Philip says to Elizabeth. “The fact it never stops not for a minute. But is it not possible that among all those problems there are some of us who are there for you no matter what.” Elizabeth snaps back, “If only.” Now that’s a comeback!

Season 2, which covers the years from 1956 to 1964, will also feature the return of Princess Margaret (Vanessa Kirby), who gets wrapped up in a new romance with a photographer, played by Matthew Goode. The trailer gives us a glimpse at Michael C. Hall’s JFK and Jodi Balfour’s Jackie O. The Crown season 2 is going to be so EPIC!

