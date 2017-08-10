Taylor Swift: Taking Stand In Groping Trial ‘Wasn’t Easy’ But Support From Her Fans Gave Her Strength

Taylor Swift bravely took the stand in her sexual assault trial against a former Denver DJ on Aug. 10. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how the outpouring of fan support helped give her strength.

There’s no doubt that Taylor Swift, 27, had one of her toughest days of 2017 as she bravely took the witness stand in her sexual assault case against a former Denver DJ David Mueller, 55 on Aug. 10. He allegedly violated her by putting his hand up her skirt and grabbed her butt cheek during a meet and greet in 2013. “The defense team tried very hard to discredit Taylor and twist her words, but she stood her ground. It was intimidating, but she never once let them break her down. It wasn’t easy though. She felt like she was on the stand forever. They were going around and around trying to paint her as the liar and the bad guy, but she just kept repeating her truth. She feels like she was heard,” a source close to the singer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

While cameras weren’t allowed in court, Taylor took the stand for nearly an hour and powerfully explained what happened to her. “It was a definite grab,” ​Taylor told the jury, according to reporters live tweeting the trial. “He stayed latched on to my bare ​as​s ch​eek as I moved away from him visibly uncomfortable,” she continued. When questioned how she was sure that it wasn’t an accident, she described what he did as “a very long grab,” that lasted, “Long enough for me to be completely sure that it was intentional,” noting how she felt completely “violated.”

“There are no words for how angry this situation makes her, especially because she knows this is so much bigger than her. She’s standing up for herself but she also wants to send a very loud message to her fans and to the world that it’s okay to stand up for yourself, that it’s important and necessary,” our insider continues. Click here for pics of Taylor’s cutest BFF moments.

Swifties have been gathering outside the Denver courthouse every day in support of the singer, and although she’s been coming and going via a private side entrance, she so appreciative of their presence. “All the fans waiting for her and showing their support means the world to her. She knows that they’re out there and they’ve got her back and that gives her more strength than they probably realize,” our source adds. Taylor proved with her gutsy testimony that she’s determined to get justice in her case.

Support from the Swifties across the street for #taylorswift pic.twitter.com/dBcbibNFK5 — Claudia Rosenbaum (@CJRosenbaum) August 10, 2017

HollywoodLifers, do you think the jury will rule in Taylor’s favor?