Taylor Swift Takes The Stand In Alleged Groping Trial: ‘It Was A Definite Grab’

Taylor Swift testified in court against a Colorado DJ she’s suing for alleged sexual assault. The pop queen emotionally told the jury that David Mueller ‘definitely grabbed’ her butt at a 2013 meet-and-greet.

Taylor Swift, 27, finally took the stand on August 10 in a Denver court to testify against the Colorado JJ, David Mueller, 55, who she’s accused of sexual assault. Taylor went in front of the eight-person jury to state that David allegedly groped her at a concert meet-and-greet in Denver in 2013, and to take a stand “for all women” against sexual assault. “It was a definite grab,” ​Taylor told the court, according to reporters live tweeting the trial. “He stayed latched on to my bare ​as​s ch​eek as I moved away from him visibly uncomfortable.”

Taylor reportedly told the jury that it was “a very long grab,” that lasted, “Long enough for me to be completely sure that it was intentional,” court reporter Clayton Sandell of ABC News tweeted. Taylor testified that at first, she thought it was a mistake, so she “got as far away from his as I could.” But David allegedly didn’t let go, and allegedly kept his hand on her butt. “He was busy grabbing my ass underneath my skirt,” Taylor reportedly said on the stand. She also reportedly appeared to sound agitated with the prosecutor for their line of questioning, according to Sandell, telling the attorney, “Your client could have taken a normal photo with me.”

Sandell continued to tweet from the courtroom. Taylor reportedly explained to the jury that she didn’t say anything about David allegedly groping her while at the meet-and-greet because it would’ve cut things short for the fans waiting to see her. Taylor and David’s attorney reportedly went back-and-forth about whether or not her bodyguard, Greg Dent, saw anything happen. She said she didn’t blame him for not stopping the alleged groping — she blamed David. She also shockingly stated on the stand that David and his then-girlfriend Shannon Melcher, who was standing on Taylor’s other side in the photo, allegedly “appeared to be drunk” at the meet-and-greet.

After more sparring with the prosecution over her bodyguard, Taylor adamantly disagreed that David accidentally touched her. David claimed earlier that he simply hand his hands on her “rib cage or ribs,” and Taylor was having none of that. “He did not touch my rib,” Taylor reportedly testified. “He did not touch my arm, He did not touch my hand. He grabbed my bare ass…This was not jostling…”He was too busy grabbing my ass underneath my skirt,” she said, according to Buzzfeed‘s Claudia Rosenbaum, to allegedly grab her ribs. “It was a very shocking thing that I have never dealt with before…He grabbed my ass underneath my skirt. It was underneath my skirt”

She reportedly later said that she had “no reaction” to David getting fired from the radio station. “I just wanted to never have to see him again…It was a product of his decisions, not mine.”

"He was busy grabbing my ass underneath my skirt," Swift says. She seems to be making a point of repeating the word "ass". — Clayton Sandell (@Clayton_Sandell) August 10, 2017

McFarland on the photo: "Why isn't the front of your skirt someplace else?" SWIFT: "My ass is located on the back of my body." — Clayton Sandell (@Clayton_Sandell) August 10, 2017

Taylor Swift says there's no question it wasn't Mueller. "I have a 3-D recreation in my brain," she says. "He had a handful of my ass." — Clayton Sandell (@Clayton_Sandell) August 10, 2017

Swift on Mueller: "He did not touch my rib. He did not touch my arm, He did not touch my hand. He grabbed my bare ass." — Clayton Sandell (@Clayton_Sandell) August 10, 2017

Swift: "He stayed latched on to my bare ass cheek as I lurched away from him." #TaylorSwiftTrial — Clayton Sandell (@Clayton_Sandell) August 10, 2017

Support from the Swifties across the street for #taylorswift pic.twitter.com/dBcbibNFK5 — Claudia Rosenbaum (@CJRosenbaum) August 10, 2017

She corroborated her mother, Andrea Swift’s testimony, that she was the first person she told after the alleged assault. She, again, vehemently stated that David allegedly grabbed her. “I have a 3-D recreation in my brain,” she says. “He had a handful of my ass.” She then reportedly became agitated with the prosecutor for pressing her about the photo taken of the alleged incident. “This is a photo of his hand up my dress on my ass. I’ve never said anything different.” The prosecutor reportedly asked her, why isn’t the front of your skirt someplace else?” Taylor was just as baffled by that question as we are. “My ass is located on the back of my body. My skirt is lifted in that photo.” she reportedly said.

It’s been a long journey for Taylor to get to this point. The trial has been two years in the making, with David first suing her for $3 million in 2015 for defamation, after Taylor publicly accused him of allegedly groping her butt at the 2013 backstage event. One month after David filed his suit, she countersued for alleged sexual assault and battery, claiming that he “took his hand and put it up my dress and grabbed onto my ass cheek.” She only asked for $1, stating that she wanted the case to serve as an “example to other women who may resist publicly reliving similar outrageous and humiliating acts.”

Taylor’s mom, Andrea Swift, took the stand on August 9. It was an extremely emotional testimony; Andrea broke down crying as she recounted the alleged 2013 incident. She said, according to courtroom reporters, that she could tell by the look on Taylor’s face during the photo op that something was wrong. She claimed that in the photo taken, you can allegedly tell that Taylor’s faking her smile, and that David was allegedly grabbing her butt. She said she was “upset to extent that I wanted to vomit,” when Taylor told her what allegedly happened. A reporter tweeted that Taylor got emotional listening to her mother speak.

As Hollywoodlife.com previously reported, Taylor was learning on her mother for support during the court case. She knows that her mom supports her unconditionally, and was gathering strength from that love to get through the trial. This whole situation has been pretty upsetting and stressful, but Taylor is adamant that she is not going to allow a man to get away with disrespecting her, in any way,” a source told us EXCLUSIVELY.

This story is still developing. HollywoodLife.com will keep you updated as new information from Taylor’s trial becomes available.

HollywoodLifers, what are your thoughts about Taylor’s testimony? Let us know!