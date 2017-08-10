Taylor Swift’s Fans Send Messages Of Love & Support As She Testifies In Sexual Assault Case

Thousands of fans are flooding Twitter with messages support for Taylor Swift after she bravely testified against a Denver DJ for allegedly groping her butt at a 2013 concert.

Taylor Swift, 27, took the stand in a Denver, Colorado courtroom on Aug. 10 to tell her side of what happened when DJ David Mueller allegedly grabbed her butt while they were taking a photo in June 2013. As we previously reported, David denied the accusations, and sued Taylor for $3 million in Oct. 2015, claiming her allegations caused him to get fired from his job. The “Blank Space” singer then filed a countersuit against David, accusing him of sexual assault and battery. On the fourth day of the trial, it was Taylor’s time to testify, and she stayed strong as she recounted how David “definitely” grabbed her backside intentionally and “latched on,” even after she moved away, “visibly uncomfortable.”

Obviously, it could not have been easy for the 27-year-old to have to relive something so scarring that happened four years ago, and her fans rallied around her in the aftermath of her testimony. “He may have sued first but Taylor Swift is holding his ass responsible for his actions & that takes so much strength,” one person praised. “Another added, “Taylor Swift is a strong independent woman. An intellectual. A legend. She is that b****,” and a third wrote, “I didn’t think I could love, respect or admire Taylor Swift anymore than I already did but she proved me wrong today. She’s my hero.” Along with these, there were thousands of more sweet messages of support.

While on the stand, Taylor told the courtroom that David’s alleged assault was “a very shocking thing that I have never dealt with before. He grabbed my ass underneath my skirt. It was underneath my skirt.” In Nov. 2016, the photo of Taylor and the DJ from the meet and greet leaked online, and it definitely does appear to show David’s hand on her butt. The trial is expected to continue this afternoon. See supportive notes from Taylor’s fans (and even her haters) here:

I don't like Taylor Swift at all but i support the hell out of her during this trial. #StayStrongTaylor You're an inspiration. https://t.co/hKWxXy2STw — Resentment (@mamamatematica) August 10, 2017

I know you fight for all of us to feel safe. Remember @taylorswift13 we stand by your side. Wish I could do more for you. #StayStrongTaylor — Gav Tova Q (@GavTovQ) August 10, 2017

I'm so proud of @taylorswift13 she grilled that attorney today on the stand! You get em Taylor ❤️ #TaylorSwiftTrial #StayStrongTaylor — Arin Monárrez 🐬 (@taywhales93) August 10, 2017

#StayStrongTaylor you know your truth, don't let anyone make it seem as if it's anything less than the whole truth @taylorswift13 — – (@FindingHarry17) August 10, 2017

We all have to stand up against assault and stand with those who speak out and take on their attackers. #StayStrongTaylor — Keeksterdee (@keeksterdee) August 10, 2017

