‘RHOC’s Tamra Judge Claps Back At Estranged Daughter: I ‘Would Never Abuse My Children’

RHOC‘s Tamra Judge, 49, is rising above her estranged daughter Sidney Barney‘s intense Facebook rant on Aug. 7 where she claimed that the Bravo star is a terrible mother, who is abusive, neglectful and only cares about herself. Now the gorgeous blonde is clapping back at the 18-year-old’s accusations in a an incredibly respectful manner. “I love my daughter and I would NEVER abuse, hurt or neglect her in any way. I ask that you do not send Sidney negative messages or comments. Direct them at me if you need to. Thank you for all your love and support,” she wrote on her Instagram on Aug. 9.

That was very cool of Tamra to make sure that fans didn’t hate on her eldest daughter, who she seemed to be growing closer to after attending Sidney’s high school graduation back in June. At the time she captioned an Instagram pic alongside her daughter in her cap and gown with, “Our family has come a long way and I couldn’t be happier.” Unfortunately, Sidney doesn’t want to be in the public eye and her mom sharing the personal pic REALLY set her off. Click here for pics of RHOC.

Sidney, who lives with her dad Simon Barney, wrote “The reasons I left my mother’s house are that she was neglectful (leaving us at home with no food or simply ignoring us entirely), she constantly put herself first and the biggest reason was that she was mentally and emotionally abusive. She was no mother to me,” in her epic Facebook rant.

“Not even two weeks after I graduated she posted a photo of me and shared it with her one million followers knowing that it would get picked up by the press. The one thing I asked and have been asking for 4 years now has been to not talk about me because I don’t want to be in the spotlight,” the teen continued. “But again breaking her promises as per usual, she puts herself, her fame, her reputation, and her bank account before me. If she really wanted a relationship she would keep her promises and recognize that it is no one else’s fault but hers that I do not want her in my life.” OUCH! It looks like their estrangement is as bad now as it has ever been.

