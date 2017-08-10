Selena Gomez Asking Famous Buds Like Taylor Swift How To Keep Romance Private

Selena Gomez needs advice on how to keep her romance with The Weeknd private! So, she’s turned to famous besties like Taylor Swift for help, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned.

Naturally, Selena Gomez wants a little more privacy in her life after living so years in the public eye. The 24-year old “It Ain’t Me” singer is “adamant” about keep her relationship with The Weeknd, 27, as under wraps as possible. “She wants it to be normal and exclusive to just them,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “The last thing she wants is a celebrity romance with a celebrity name like Bennifer and Brangelina.” Seeking advice, the pop star has turned to famous besties like Taylor Swift and Jennifer Aniston, who have both done an amazing job at keeping their love life away from the limelight.

Taylor is hardly EVER seen these days, especially with new boyfriend Joe Alwyn. And Jennifer, despite living in the heart of Bel Air with hubby Justin Theroux, rarely has a gaggle of cameramen chasing her around anymore. How did they do it? What’s their secret? Selena is desperate to know! “She’s talked about it with the girls, asking them how they make it work with their guys,” the source continues. “She knows it will be impossible to be totally incognito, but she isn’t going to shove the relationship down anyone’s throats like she may have with Justin [Bieber]. Selena is only interested in the relationship itself, not the spectacle it brings.”

Fans witnessed first-hand how the pop star’s romance with Justin fell apart, and it wasn’t pretty. Selena is only getting more and more famous as the weeks progress, especially now that she’ll be working with directing icon Woody Allen on a new movie, so it’s crucial that she keep at least some things private. Hopefully Taylor doesn’t teach her how to disappear completely, ’cause then we’d miss her like crazy!

HollywoodLifers, can you blame Selena for wanting more privacy in her life?