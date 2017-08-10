Sean Spicer Reportedly Wants To Do ‘SNL’ After Admitting Melissa McCarthy’s Impression’s ‘Funny’

Is there room for two Sean Spicers on ‘Saturday Night Live’? Spicey’s reportedly itching to cameo on the show despite Melissa McCarthy’s brutal impressions. What changed his mind?

Former White House press secretary and interim communications director Sean Spicer, 45, is reportedly “angling” to score a cameo spot on the late night show that mercilessly spoofed him during his six months in office! Why in the world would Spicer reportedly want to appear on SNL after Melissa McCarthy, 46, roasted him night after night? Well, he’s apparently come around and seen the humor in the impressions!

“[Spicer] is asking people about getting on [Saturday Night Live] — it was his idea! He asked someone he knows that is close to a cast member to help him, a source told Us Weekly. “Yes, he criticized SNL before, but he’s changed his tune. He wants to make a cameo!” Talk about doing a 180!

Spicer repeatedly chided Melissa and SNL for the brutal sketches that parodied his hostile White House press conferences and fights with reporters. Melissa would blast the press gaggle down with fire hoses, scream at them for asking simple questions, and even throw the podium at the reporters. Needless to say, it was hilarious. One memorable sketch touched on Spicer’s absence from the White House when President Donald Trump fired FBI head James Comey.

At the time, Spicer was at the Pentagon fulfilling his Navy Reserves duties. In the sketch, “Spicer” realizes that his place belongs in the White House and drives his podium through the streets of New York City to push Sarah Huckabee Snyder (Aidy Bryant) out of the press conference. It was absolutely golden.

He hasn’t been a fan of Saturday Night Live, as the source said. Shortly before resigning on July 21, he actually addressed the SNL parody publicly. While he admitted that parts of it were funny, he wasn’t exactly thrilled about his depiction. “I’m a prankster, I like a good joke,” he told Sean Hannity during a Fox News interview. “I think when it’s funny, it’s funny. Sometimes it goes from funny to mean. There’s a lot of it that was over the line. It wasn’t funny. It was stupid or silly or malicious.”

So what happened? Perhaps he’s seeing the lighter side of things now that he’s out of the White House and free from doing press conferences! And hey, if SNL passes on his offer to cameo, there’s always Dancing With The Stars. Rumor has it that they’re angling to get Sean on the dancefloor for season 25!

