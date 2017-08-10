Scott Disick Unfollows Kourtney On Instagram: Romantic Trip with Younes Too Painful To See

Scott Disick suddenly unfollowed Kourtney Kardashian on Instagram with no explanation. We’ve learned EXCLUSIVELY that he hit ‘unfollow’ because he can’t stand seeing pics of Younes Bendjima!

We’re not sure if you’ve noticed, but Scott Disick, 34, unfollowed his ex-partner Kourtney Kardashian, 38, on Instagram. In fact, he unfollowed every Kardashian and Jenner! It was only recently that Scott and Kourtney started becoming friendly again after their tumultuous split. So why are things going downhill again? Well, Kourtney apparently posts too many photos of herself with new boyfriend Younes Bendjima, 25!

“Scott is having a tough time and is really struggling with watching Kourtney fall for a young guy like Younes,” a Calabasas insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Scott can’t stand watching the mother of his kids chase Younes all over the world. Scott unfollowed Kourtney’s Instagram account a while ago and is trying to avoid social media because it is too upsetting for him to see pictures of Kourt in a bikini with some other guy. This is the first real boyfriend Scott has ever seen Kourtney with and it’s driving him crazy. He wants nothing to do with it.”

We feel for Scott. Seeing an ex dating someone new is always incredibly hard. When you’re feeling low after a bad breakup, the last thing you want to know is that the person you used to love is falling in love with someone else! Kourtney and Younes have only been together for a short time, but they’ve spent the majority of their relationship jet-setting around the world and flaunting their relationship in public. Kourtney and Younes have been spotted making out on a yacht, getting flirty in the water while she wore a string bikini, and strolling the sand holding hands. Meanwhile, Scott’s single AF. There’s no shame in unfollowing your ex if logging onto Instagram is making you miserable.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Scott will refollow Kourtney on Instagram at some point? Let us know!