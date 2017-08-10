Could Scott Disick Be The Next ‘Bachelor’? He Wants To ‘Get Back’ At Kourtney Kardashian

What could be better for ladies man Scott Disick than making bank by dating hot beauties on his own reality show? We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how he wants to do a sexier version of ‘The Bachelor.’

Scott Disick, 34 has loved partying with half-naked women ever since his split from Kourtney Kardashian, 38. Now he’s hoping to make a profit off of his dating life with a reality show about his conquests. “Scott and Kris had lunch yesterday to talk about his spin-off show. He wants to do his own versions of The Bachelor, with a lot more sex. Kris spent most of the lunch talking him off the ledge and reassuring him that he’s still part of the family, but she’s totally on board with him having his own show. She knows it will be a money maker,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

The pair was spotted leaving Maria’s Italian Kitchen in Sherman Oaks, CA after having a long power lunch on Aug. 9. He’ll always be tied to Kourt and her family though their three children together, and of course he’s still a star on KUWTK. Now that his baby mama has made it totally obvious that her romance with hot young model Younes Bendjima, 24, is more than just a fling, he thinks the timing is right to finally launch a show of his own. Click here for pics of Scott partying with ladies in Miami.

“He dropped the ball on it for a while because things with Kourtney were going well, but he’s really pissed about her going off with Younes again. Kourtney pretty much lied to him and told him things with Younes were done, so he was completely caught off guard when he found out she was going away with him again. Scott‘s looking for a way to get back at her so he’s back on board with having his own show,” our insider adds.

Kourtney made yet another Transatlantic getaway to see her boyfriend on Aug. 8, as they hit up Egypt to visit the great pyramids and later swam in the Mediterranean Sea. It’s turned out to be so painful for Scott that he unfollowed her social media because he just couldn’t bear to watch her be so crazy about another man. Rather than go on another jealous bender with half-naked women, Scott can now bring a camera crew along and get a paycheck for it!

HollywoodLifers, would you tune in for a Scott Disick dating show?