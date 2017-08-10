Rasheeda Reveals How She Balances Her Multi-Million Dollar Empire & Family Life

Rasheeda is a force to be reckoned with! You may know her from ‘Love & Hip Hop,’ but she’s also an accomplished entrepreneur and beauty/fashion mogul. She spoke to us EXCLUSIVELY and revealed how she balances it all with her busy family life!

Rasheeda Frost, 35, won’t be slowing down anytime soon. The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star is staying on her grind all year-long, building her brand and multi-million dollar fashion/beauty empire. She’s a total boss babe and is the proud mother of two precious kids, so how does she balance it all? While catching up with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, Rasheeda revealed that it’s all about perspective. “It’s hard to keep it up,” she admitted. “I don’t have the handbook for it and everybody’s life and schedule is different. My thing is you have to prioritize things a certain type of way when you’re a mom and entrepreneur like that. You have to make family time a priority.”

“I’m able to bring my kids with me a lot of times when it comes to the things I do with work,” she explained to HollywoodLife.com. “I love to do that, because they get to see mommy at work, but I also get to let them join me and do certain things. It gives us time together, even though I may be working, it’s still fun for us to be together…But you do have to prioritize, you have to find that balance for what you do as a mom and schedule things. And hopefully you can have a few hands of family help to kind of pull it together.” The owner/CEO of Atlanta-based Pressed boutique also has big things in store!

Rasheeda’s got her own makeup line (Poiz Cosmetics), apparel website (Imbossy.com), and store called Pressed Boutique — but that’s not all. As far as her future plans go, “Expanding all those endeavors and then adding other things under my belt,” she told us EXCLUSIVELY. “Going down the business lane, the book lane. I’m looking forward to a couple of big things.” Rasheeda has become a regular fixture on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, so fans are always keeping an eye on her. With 5.5 million followers on her Instagram page and nearly 400k on her Pressed boutique page, she’s got a huge fan base!

Rasheeda also spilled the tea on how to build your own brand in the social media age and revealed how it’s all about hard work and patience. “Nothing comes overnight,” Rasheeda said. “You’ve got to put in effort in what you’re trying to do. More so, now a days, younger people are trying to think fast. It’s not about what everybody else is doing. It’s about setting your self apart from other businesses and trying to make that leg work happen.” Keep it up!

