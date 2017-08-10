Pink Returns To Pop With Emotional New Single — Listen To ‘What About Us’

Pink has just given us her first solo song of 2017, and we’re here for it. Get all of the details and listen to ‘What About Us’ now!

“It’s the start of us waking up…” Pink, 37, wrote on Instagram on Aug. 7, confirming that her new single “What About Us” would arrive Aug. 10. Now the track is here, and we’re totally obsessed with it! While it may sound like a love ballad, many believe this a politically-charged single. It was written by Pink with Snow Patrol‘s Johnny McDaid (who frequently works with Ed Sheerhan) and Steve Mac.

Pink teamed up with Stargate and Sia this year for the epic “Waterfall,” but we’ve been chomping at the bit for a true solo track. Once Pink shared the news that she’d have new music coming, people instantly started freaking out. “I’m overly excited!! I’ve waited 12492949 years for a new single,” one fan tweeted. “SHES COMING OMFGGG,” another wrote. Well, Pink has definitely given us something to sink their teeth into with this one!

The singer has also teased a video for the song on Instagram throughout the summer, and we know it’s going to be amazing. “Video/new/fyeah/itsallhappening,” she wrote on July 22, sharing a snap of herself getting her hair and makeup done on set. So exciting!

Finally, Pink’s next album — the followup to 2012’s The Truth About Love — is rumored to be out later this year, though nothing has been confirmed yet. She also has a few upcoming live dates, including at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Tinley Park, IL on Sept. 9 and the KAABOO Del Mar festival in Del Mar, CA on Sept. 16, and you can bet she’ll perform “What About Us.” Can’t wait!

