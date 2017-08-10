Nikki Reed & Ian Somerhalder: Stars Welcome 1st Child — A Baby Girl

Baby Somerhalder has arrived! After announcing they were expecting in May, Nikki Reed & husband Ian Somerhalder are officially parents, and you’ll LOVE the unique name they gave to their daughter.

Ian Somerhalder, 38, and Nikki Reed, 29, have expanded their family! After giving birth on July 25, according to E! News, Nikki is officially a new mom and Ian a new dad! We can only imagine how thrilled they must be about starting this exciting adventure together. After all, before their little one even arrived, Nikki already gushed to her fans that she loved her and Ian’s child “so much!” Ian and Nikki had a baby girl and named her Bodhi Soleli Reed Somerhalder. SO sweet, right?

Ian and Nikki managed to keep their baby news completely under wraps for most of Nikki’s pregnancy. On their own time, they finally announced the news on May 4, with a gorgeous Instagram shot of Ian kissing Nikki’s very large bump. Needless to say, fans were shocked! “Hi Little One, I know you, but only because I feel you. How is it possible to love someone so much already?” Nikki captioned the super sweet reveal photo.

“All I know for sure is it’s the strongest feeling I’ve ever felt. We’ve been sharing this body for quite some time, and we’ve already experienced so much together. We can’t wait to meet you… Love Your parents.” Aw! Echoing Nikki’s words, Ian wrote on HIS Instagram page, “To our friends, family, and rest of the world. In my 38 years on this earth I’ve never experienced anything more powerful and beautiful than this.”

The Vampire Diaries star continued, “I can’t think of anything more exciting than this next chapter and we wanted you to hear this from us first. This has been the most special time of our lives and we wanted to keep it between the three of us for as long as possible so we could enjoy this time with each other and our little one who is growing so fast…because that’s what they do, they grow so fast. Thank you for your kind energy. Love, Ian.” And now the duo have finally met their little one! Congrats again, Ian and Nikki!

