Maksim Chmerkovskiy & Peta Murgatroyd Finally Take A Honeymoon: Romantic Pics

Wow! Maksim Chmerkovskiy and his new bride Peta Murgatroyd jetted off on an Italian honeymoon and the pics from their getaway are unbelievably cute! You don’t wanna miss these!

After almost exactly a month of being husband and wife, Dancing with the Stars stars Maksim Chmerkovskiy, 37, and Peta Murgatroyd, 31, skipped town for a picturesque honeymoon! Where they did go? Why, Northern Italy’s Lake Como! You know, that gorgeous place where George Clooney, 56, hangs out all the time! So, as you probably guessed, Maksim and Peta’s pics are simply stunning! Take a peek at their romantic getaway right here!

“Lake Como with my love,” Peta captioned the photo series on Instagram. “We were blown away by the beauty! Missing our little Shai – this is our first trip away just the two of us.” Obviously she is referring to their adorable 7-month-old son, Shai Aleksander, who didn’t join them on the picture-perfect trip. The images feature Maksim and Peta wandering the ancient city and grabbing drinks at an outdoor café while keeping it casual in a mostly unbuttoned white shirt for Maksim and a backless spaghetti-strap top and short denim skirt for Peta! But this is their honeymoon after all, so naturally, they also snuck some kisses for the camera! So darn cute!

Peta’s new hubby even got in on the photo fun! Maksim shared an unbelievable photo of Peta nestled in bed in their hotel room with Lake Como spanning every window of the room! So beautiful! “When your bed takes up most of your hotel bedroom and you don’t even mind….not even a little bit,” he captioned the astonishing photo. Talk about starting a marriage off on the right foot! Swoon!

HollywoodLifers, are YOU as in love with these honeymoon snaps as much as we are? Let us know below!