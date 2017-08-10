Madison Beer Flaunts Abs After Reports Claim Victoria Beckham Messed In Brooklyn’s Romance

Save the drama for your mama! Following reports that Victoria Beckham interfered in her son’s romance, Madison Beer put on a sizzling display for a night out in LA. Those abs are crazy!

Does mother always know best? Maybe not when it comes to her son’s personal life. Madison Beer, 18, stepped out alone for the first time in days, since she’s basically been inseparable from new boyfriend Brooklyn Beckham, 18. The sexy singer hit up The Nice Guy lounge in Hollywood on Aug. 9 looking fabulous as always. Dressed in skintight leather pants and a black crop top, Madison flaunted her washboard abs and sun-kissed skin for a fun night on the town — shockingly without Brooklyn by her side. She topped her outfit off with a camo jacket, studded heels, and a brown Louis Vuitton backpack. Hopefully Victoria Beckham‘s alleged meddling isn’t the reason Madison partied solo…

At first Brooklyn and Madison’s romance seemed like smooth sailing. The new couple even enjoyed a nice dinner at Catch LA with the former Spice Girl. Eyewitnesses at the trendy restaurant claim they saw A LOT of PDA going on between the British hunk and the brunette bombshell, like hand-holding, flirting, and even sharing bites of each other’s food — all in front of Victoria! Did she suddenly change her mind about Madison? And if so, WHY? Sources believe the singer-turned fashion designer doesn’t completely approve of Madison and worries her son is getting involved with the wrong type of girl, according to Star Magazine.

Before these two got together, Madison was dating Jack Gilinsky and Brooklyn was romancing Chloe Moretz. They reportedly parted ways due to conflicting schedules as her acting career was taking off! It was a major bummer to thousands of fans, including Victoria. If we’re talking about mother’s seal of approval, Chloe had it locked in. Victoria raved about the blonde stunner’s empowering DNC speech on Twitter, writing, “That’s what I’m talking about! Girl Power!” Maybe poor Madison just doesn’t compare…

HollywoodLifers, do you think Madison is bothered by Victoria’s alleged meddling? Comment below!