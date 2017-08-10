‘L&HH’ Lil Scrappy Begging Bambi Benson For Forgiveness — See His Heartfelt Message

Is Lil Scrappy trying to win his ex-fiancee Bambi Benson back?! Take a look at his heartfelt message to her and decide for yourself!

Love & Hip-Hop star Lil Scrappy, 33, just shared an apologetic message for his ex Bambi Benson, 31, that undoubtedly has some wondering if he’s trying to win her back! “My #TBT is this woman I really love and miss u in my life,” the Atlanta-based rapper captioned an adorable pic of himself and his former lady. “I ain’t gone lie sh*t got real crazy and a mf dipped when it got too heavy.” This is hardly the first time that Scrappy has attempted to get back in Bambi’s good graces since they parted ways in May 2017, but could his formal (and extremely public) apology be what it takes to reopen the lines of the communication with his stunning ex? Take a look back a some of Bambi’s hottest looks right here!

“…Meaning I ain’t handle certain things right,” he continues in his caption. “Even tho sometimes u got on my nerves and my neck wit yo crazy a** I’m a man and should of handle it better. Cause yean never do nothing that f**ked up, real ni**az f**k up too, and I ain’t afraid to say, not saying yean did non that hurt me but never no wack hoe sh*t. Wish u the best my best friend, my ol lady I truly LOVE U #IApologies U #INMYFEELINGS this is not a text.” Whoa! These are some pretty intimate words to be broadcasting to the world!

Last we checked, Scrappy was rumored to be getting back with his baby mama Erica Dixon, 32. The pair were spotted grabbing food together while on vacation in Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic in July! But does this #TBT post mean Scrappy’s trying to romance Bambi again? And, more importantly, will this message mends things between him and Bambi after to much turmoil? Only time will tell!

