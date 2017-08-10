Watching Leslie Jones watch ‘Game of Thrones’ is incredible. The ‘SNL’ star and ‘GoT’ fan hit up ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’ to watch the latest episode and give Varys a piece of her mind.

Game of Jones is back, baby! Leslie Jones and Seth Meyers reunited for a Game of Thrones viewing party in honor of the Aug. 6 episode of the hit HBO show. Leslie offered up her hilarious commentary about all the characters. While Jaime Lannister usually gets all the attention, Leslie thinks Bronn is a “gangster.” She’s adamant that Bran is just “high.”

She also has some thoughts about Varys. “Varys is like the girlfriend that you don’t know if she really your homegirl or not, because one minute she’s supporting you and got your back, and the next minute you hear about some bullsh*t she said to somebody else about you,” Leslie said. Truer words have never been spoken about Varys. He’s one sneaky eunuch.

As soon as Leslie is finished talking about Varys, he shows up to the viewing party! She completely loses it over the arrival of the fan favorite character. He asks Leslie what she was saying about him. “I was saying that you can’t trust your ass, but you know sh*t that you’re not telling everybody,” Leslie tells Varys. They get into a debate about Theon, who Leslie calls a “coward” and also “Theron.” Varys notes that Theon saved Sansa, but he can’t change Leslie’s mind about Theon.

The best part of the episode is definitely when Daenerys arrives with Drogon to destroy the Lannister army. Leslie’s reaction to the scene is everything. She starts singing “burn it up” as Daenerys and Drogon destroy everything. She also makes a good point: when did Bronn get the training to work the dragon-killing weapon?

As we all know, the episode ends with Jaime trying to kill Daenerys and Drogon. “That’s a dragon, stupid!” Leslie screams when she watches Jaime racing towards Dany and Drogon. Someone pushes Jaime off his horse and into the water before he gets roasted. She asks Varys who saved Jaime, but he doesn’t even know (or he’s not telling). Before Varys leaves, Leslie tells him: “I need to know what side you’re on, so you need to make that a little clear in the next episodes.” Seriously, Varys! Are you going to betray Daenerys or not?

Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

