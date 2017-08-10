Les Twins Drop Sexy New Track ‘What Happened’ & Land Air Jordan Collaboration

Get ready to see and hear a lot more from Les Twins! Just one day after they won ‘World Of Dance’ the brothers were signed to the iconic Air Jordan brand! And, they dropped their first single, ‘What Happened’!

The sky is the limit for Les Twins! The French brothers, Laurent and Larry Bourgeois, 28, were just welcomed into the Air Jordan family on August 9, Nike EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife.com! The first-ever winners of NBC’s World Of Dance join the top tier list of athletes and entertainers represented by the iconic brand; some of which include, Drake, 30, Eminem, 44, Kevin Hart, 38, and athletes, Kawhi Leonard, 26, and Blake Griffin, 28, Mike Trout, 26, and Dez Bryant, 28. Air Jordan — endorsed and created for the goat, Michael Jordan, 54 — is a brand of basketball footwear and athletic clothing produced by Nike. And now, Les Twins will bring their unique personalities to the brand.

While the details of the collaboration have yet to be released, the brothers took to Instagram to express their gratitude to Michael Jordan, who they’ve known since 2015. “We made it,” they said on their separate and joint accounts after thanking the Chicago Bulls legend. When we chatted with Les Twins on the day their collaboration came out, they said that this is just the beginning of what’s to come! “We have so much going on right now that we can’t even put into words what we’re going to do,” Les Twins teased. “We can’t wait to have people see what we’re about.” Speaking of fashion, the brothers have already walked the runway for French designer, Jean Paul Gaultier; and they’ve modeled for high profile brands such as, Givenchy, Adidas, Beats By Dre, and H&M.

Laurent and Larry have already dominated the dance world, shaken up the fashion industry, and now, they’re about to take on the music business! Yes, they can sing and rap too. Les Twins just released their first single, titled, “What Happened” — a sexy, hip-hop track about a relationship with a woman. “We want to make sure people know that we’ve started music,” they said, adding, that their song — available on iTunes — is “just a baby start.” Damn, we can’t wait to see what’s to come! See Les Twins official welcome into the Air Jordan brand, below. And, read our full interview with the hip-hop duo, right here!

