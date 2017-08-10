Kylie Jenner’s 20th birthday celebrations have started! Her family and friends threw a surprise birthday bash for Kylie and Travis Scott was there to help her celebrate. Watch a video of their sweet PDA!

Kylie Jenner, 20, walked straight up to new boyfriend Travis Scott, 25, after she made her grand entrance at her birthday party. They shared an intimate hug, with Travis wrapping his arms around her waist. So sweet! Kylie looked incredible in a white dress and a off-the-shoulder jacket over the top. Travis is a really great boyfriend. He couldn’t resist helping Kylie celebrate his special day, even though he’s got a concert in Hollywood on her birthday.

Travis wasn’t the only celeb in attendance at Kylie’s big birthday party. Kim Kardashian, 36, Khloe Kardashian, 33, and Kendall Jenner, 21, were all there to show their love for their little sister. Khloe looked super sexy in a plunging black mini dress, while Kim sizzled in a sparkling purple gown. Kendall showed off her long legs in a black mini dress. Kris Jenner, 61, was also there, along with Khloe’s BF Tristan Thompson, 26. Tristan couldn’t keep his eyes off Khloe’s cleavage!

Kylie’s birthday bash was a super fun affair. The Life of Kylie star snapped photos of a huge chocolate fountain. She also posted a Snapchat of her and Kendall eating Dippin’ Dots. She was also gifted with a birthday cake with her face on it!

Before her party, Kylie lounged by the pool at her mom’s house in a teeny-tiny bikini. She posted cleavage-baring photos on Instagram, making the world drool. Later, the starlet had a blast at Kendrick Lamar’s concert. Not only does Kylie love Kendrick’s music, Travis is opening for the rapper! Will she show up to Travis’s concert on her birthday?

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kylie and Travis will stay together? Let us know!