Kylie Jenner Poses In Sexy Yellow Lingerie In Racy Pic For Her 20th Birthday — See Photo

It’s Kylie Jenner’s 20th birthday, so why is SHE giving US a present?! The youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister took to Instagram on Aug. 10 to show off her amazing curves in a super-sexy lingerie set, and we’re losing it!

Damn, Kylizzle! Kylie Jenner definitely wanted to drive the point home on Aug. 10 that she’s not a little kid anymore! The Life of Kylie star hit her 20th birthday, and she celebrated by posting a steamy photo on Instagram. Consider it a little birthday gift to fans! Scroll down to see the hot photo. Click here for more birthday pics of Kylie!

Kylie looks super seductive in the pic, which was simply captioned “20” with a star emoji. She’s posing in a completely sheer yellow lingerie set which vaguely showed off her nipples, and rocked a gauzy pink robe on top. We’re loving the blonde bob she’s sporting in the pic! She looks totally dreamy posing on a pile of tulle in front of a cherry blossom tree, and the pink haze makes the whole thing feel very heavenly. So gorgeous!

This isn’t the first time Kylie has shown off her body in the yellow lingerie set. She actually posted a bathroom selfie rocking the same bra on an Insta story on July 24, so that must have been in preparation for this sexy birthday shoot. What a tease! We aren’t the only ones who loved the pic. Kylie’s famous friends also hit like on it almost immediately! Hailey Baldwin, Bella Hadid, Nicola Peltz and more all showed her some birthday appreciation on Instagram!

HollywoodLifers, are you as obsessed with Kylie’s birthday look as we are?! Let us know!