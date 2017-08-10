Travis Scott Surprises Kylie Jenner With String Orchestra For Her Bday Like Kanye Did For Kim

Kylie Jenner woke up on her 20th birthday to a romantic string orchestra with tons of flowers from her man, Travis Scott! While the setup was so sweet, we knew we’ve seen it before… Like, when Kanye West surprised Kim Kardashian on Mother’s day!

Travis Scott, 25, and Kanye West, 40, are two in the same! Travis surprised his girl, Kylie Jenner with a full string orchestra and massive bouquets of flowers for her 20th birthday today; just like Ye did for Kim on Mother’s Day this year. Both Kylie and Travis documented the sweet moment on their Snapchats, where Travis had a way with words; he captioned one snap of Kylie laying on the couch, “Happy bday f–ker”. Kylie posted a photo to Snapchat, where she showed off her stunning flowers, while the musicians played “Here Comes The Sun” by The Beatles on violins. The makeup mogul even had her own birthday filter! See the cute photos below!

Kylie’s epic birthday surprise comes after the Kardashian family threw her a surprise birthday party on August 9 in LA! As soon as Kylie showed up to the party venue — in an all-white ensemble — she ran right into the arms of Travis, as documented on Snapchat. The surprise party consisted of tasty treats, a cake with a hilarious facial expression by Kylie on it, and an ice sculpture of her booty. The bash had a star-studded guest list, which consisted of, Kylie’s mom, Kris Jenner, 61, and sisters, Kim Kardashian, 36, Khloé Kardashian, 33, and Kendall Jenner, 21, as well as family friends, Jonathan Cheban, 43, Jordyn Woods, 19, and Jen Atkin. Just about every family member and famous friend in attendance documented to the fun night on social media.

Khloe shared kissing videos and photos with her boyfriend, NBA star, Tristan Thompson, 26. And, Kim even got in on the fun, where she posted a photo of Tristan and Khloe, where she caught the Cavs player with his eyes on Khlo’s cleavage! The entire K-fam looked stunning, per usual, in sexy party attire; Khloe rocked a plunging black mini dress with straight hair; Kim looked beautiful in a floor-length burgundy, shimmery dress; Kendall sported a sultry black mini with an embellished silver top; Kris was a vision in a navy blue, silk gown with a printed coverup. And, Kylie kept it casual in her white outfit, pairing it with matching sneakers.

Kylie’s party also featured a dripping chocolate fountain to dip pretzels and strawberries in and gold decor. Her name was spelled out in gold balloons and the crowd jammed out to songs by Migos and more. Now that Ky’s first of what we’re assuming will be many parties, is through, we can’t wait to see what today brings her! Happy Birthday, Kylie!

