Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Bikini Body & Toned Abs On PDA-Filled Vacay With Shirtless Younes

OMG! Kourtney Kardashian just posted another pic of her enviable abs while gallivanting in Egypt with her younger BF Younes Bendjima! She is living her best life! Take a peek!

Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Kourtney Kardashian, 38, and her studly BF Younes Bendjima, 24, are still enjoying a scenic trip to Egypt where the reality star took a break from frolicking in the sun to gift the world another incredible photo of her washboard abs! Posing before a mirror, Kourt snapped a striking shot of her profile in a black bikini top and form-fitting grey shorts. Let’s pause a moment to remember this shapely beauty is a mother of three! How does she do it?! Head here for more pics of the gorgeous media maven and her man!

When the eldest Kardashian isn’t snapping fitspo snaps or flaunting some PDA with her buff fella she’s also taking in the culture and history of Egypt! During their trip, they’ve gone for a camel ride by the Great Pyramid of Giza and even partaken in some hookah smoking with friends! Younes also recently shared a blurry pic of himself and his ladylove while strolling in the streets at night and let’s just say that is one fit pair! If you’re keeping track, this is their second extravagant getaway this summer! They headed to St. Tropez for the 4th of July!

And it’s possible Kourtney’s steamy romance is having an effect back home! Just recently her baby daddy Scott Disick, 33, unfollowed Kourt on Instagram. Is he getting sick of all the PDA-filled posts? “Scott is having a tough time and is really struggling with watching Kourtney fall for a young guy like Younes,” an insider previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Scott can’t stand watching the mother of his kids chase Younes all over the world. Scott unfollowed Kourtney’s Instagram account a while ago and is trying to avoid social media because it is too upsetting for him to see pictures of Kourt in a bikini with some other guy.” Can you blame her? She looks amazing in a bikini!

HollywoodLifers, are YOU as obsessed with Kourtney’s abs as we are?! Let us know!