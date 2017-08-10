Kim Kardashian Admits She Has A $23K Diaper Bag For Saint — But There’s A Catch

There’s no question Kim Kardashian enjoys the finer things in life — like uber expensive baby accessories! Recently coming clean about Saint West’s diaper bag, the star confirmed it cost a small fortune, BUT she can explain.

Addressing rumors in the latest episode of “Facts,” which can be found on her website, Kim Kardashian, 36, spoke about being mommy shamed for the way she put her son Saint West, 1, in his carseat, for allegedly being “obsessive” about building her daughter North West‘s, 4, empire, and for carrying a shockingly expensive diaper bag. While most rumors she touched on were false, the diaper bag one is actually true — but can we REALLY say we’re surprised? What did surprise fans however, is how she justified it — and it kind of makes a lot of sense. Click here to see pics of Kim Kardashian’s hottest selfies.

“True,” Kim wrote when asked, if she truly “has a $23K diaper bag for Saint.” “I actually do and that’s really wild. But the thing is, it’s a really old bag.” Kim went on to say that it was actually her very first Birkin bag. “You would never really buy that huge size, but that’s all they had and I just wanted one so badly,” she explained. “I’d saved and saved and that’s all they had, and I took it and I could never use it. When I got pregnant I was like ‘Perfect, I’ll use this as a diaper bag.'” So does this mean Kim’s technically reusing and recycling? Either way, we think it’s pretty cool how Kim admitted to using such a wildly expensive bag for her son, but at least she’s getting some use out of an old purchase!

The reality star also addressed when she was recently bashed by critics for seemingly not buckling Saint into his carseat in the correct way. “I took a photo of Saint and he was sitting forward [in his carseat]. They say for his age he should be rear-facing,” Kim explained, providing background on the controversy. “But what people didn’t know is that Saint is now the weight and the height requirement to sit forward-facing.” The mom of two added that Saint weighs a whole lot more than people may think. “Saint actually weighs more than North, if that is believable” she revealed. “He does, and it is wild.”

As for North, Kim made sure to shoot down talk that she’s “obsessed” with her daughter’s career and brand. “False,” Kim wrote when asked if she has “obsessive plans to build North West’s empire.” “No, I don’t have any obsessive plans to build her empire,” she shared. “I love her like experiencing my life and what goes on. But, I also love her having such a childhood life. Whatever she wants to do I’ll support that. No matter what it is.” Thanks for setting the record straight, Kim!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you shocked by how much Saint’s diaper bag cost? Do you think Kim’s explanation is solid?