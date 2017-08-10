Kim Kardashain Shows Off Insane Hourglass Figure At Kylie Jenner’s Birthday

Kim Kardashian is the definition of curves! She stole the show at Kylie Jenner’s birthday party, held in Los Angeles on August 9. See Kim’s sexy dress below!

Kim Kardashian has always been famous for her curves, but she took it to another level at Kylie Jenner‘s birthday party, wearing a skintight, sparkling purple dress that left little to the imagination! Her voluptuous bust and hips made her waist look SUPER tiny, and there was not a bulge or ripple anywhere! Was she wearing full body Spanx? We hope she could breathe in that outfit, but even if it was a challenge, it was worth it, because she looked flawless.

Most of the family was there to celebrate Kylie, who was actually a little dressed down. She wore a fairly conservative white outfit — a baggy button down shirt worn off the shoulder and a white skirt. Kendall Jenner wore a super short black dress with a bejeweled top. Khloe Kardashian showed off her new, short bob with a very low cut black romper, that her boyfriend Tristan Thompson DEFINITELY approved of! He was spotted checking out her cleavage!

It was just revealed that Kylie Jenner’s cosmetics empire has sold $420 million dollars in under two years, and she’s on track to becoming a billionaire. Kim’s KKW beauty has some catching up to do, but we think she could reach that mark as well!

