13 Kids & Teen Shows We’re Not Ashamed To Admit We’re Still Watching

There’s nostalgia, and then there’s still actively and seriously watching the shows you loved as kids and teens! We must admit that shows like ‘Spongebob Squarepants’ and ‘One Tree Hill’ are still in heavy rotation at our houses. Here are 13 of the best!

Look, just because we’re all grown up doesn’t mean we don’t enjoy a good cartoon every once in awhile! Despite the fact that we’re all grown ass adults, there’s something comforting and fun about sitting down in front of the TV to get lost in a candy-colored world. Not to get all Millennial on you, but we’re still watching a lot of shows we loved as kids, like Spongebob Squarepants, Hey Arnold!, and Full House. Deal with it. We have to confess that there are kids shows that started when we were already adults that we’re fully binge-watching right now. Here’s some of shows for kids and teens we fully, proudly admit to watching right now. See the full, ultimate list in the gallery above!

So take Girl Meets World, for instance. When we were kids (and then teens; that show was on for about 100 years), we were all about Boy Meets World. Every week, we tuned in to see Cory (Ben Savage) and Sean (Ryder Strong) get into crazy shenanigans, annoy Mr. Feeny (William Daniels), and have touching family moments. As the characters — and their audience — got older, the will-they, won’t-they relationship between Cory and Topanga (Danielle Fishel) was everything. Their wedding was the TV event of the year!

Obviously, when Disney Channel announced that Girl Meets World was happening, with the original BMW cast involved, we basically screamed. We watched pretty much every episode of the series that followed Cory and Topanga’s daughter Riley (Rowan Blanchard) and her friends. They experienced the same situations, but in a modern setting. So yeah, that’s how we started watching Disney again. Nostalgia is real, and comforting, funny, and amazing shows from our childhood are (most of the time) still great. That’s why shows like Gossip Girl, Full House, Degrassi (Drake in a wheelchair forever), and One Tree Hill are still in rotation!

Let’s talk about the cartoons, because we know you’re probably dying to know. Sorry, not sorry; Spongebob is just as funny now as it was when we were 10 and annoying our parents with endless quotes. There’s a reason why he was a Vine star and a meme! Hey Arnold! is such a gem. When we were kids, it was hilarious and adventurous. There was nothing Arnold and his friends couldn’t do. As adults, there are themes, details, and storylines we never noticed as children.

It’s heavy, and it’s a wonderful way to teach kids about the harder parts of life. Seriously — Helga’s mom wasn’t always drinking smoothies; she was an alcoholic. Grandma was so wacky and forgetful because she was suffering from dementia. Their teacher’s family was so mean when they had Thanksgiving dinner with him and his “roommate” because he was gay. Modern cartoons like Adventure Time and Steven Universe are fantastic.

HollywoodLifers, which “kids” show do you still watch? Admit it!