Khloe Kardashian Slams Kris Jenner On Instagram & The World Is Laughing With Her

It’s no secret that Khloe Kardashian will say whatever’s on her mind. And, she did just that when she called out Kris Jenner on a fan’s Instagram page on Aug. 8! After the fan claimed Kylie was the favorite sister, Khloe had the most epic comeback!

Forget fashion, Khloe Kardashian, 33, should enter the comedy game! The Good American designer took a playful shot at her mother, Kris Jenner, 61, after a fan claimed Kylie Jenner, 20, was the new favorite sister. Why the presumed change of ranking in the Kardashian lineup? After Kris told HL‘s sister site, WWD that her daughter’s business, Kylie Cosmetics, has made $420 million in retail sales [since its official launch in Nov. 2015], fans declared Kylie as the new queen bee in the Kardashian fam.

And, in case you haven’t seen any of the 13 seasons of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, you wouldn’t know that there’s an ongoing joke between the sisters of who the momager’s favorite child is. Khloe initially started the hilarious competition in season 1, when she claimed that Kim Kardashian, 36, was Kris’ favorite. At that time, Kim was seen as the “most famous sister,” after her relations with Paris Hilton, 36, and her infamous sex tape with rapper Ray J, 36. Khloe used to joke that Kris would allow Kim to do anything, including Playboy, just to get her “10 %” as her manager. Khloe’s even joked that she’s “the adopted sister.” Lol.

So, when the owner of a fan account for the Kardashians posted a screenshot of Kylie and Kris’ WWD cover, Khloe actually commented on it! “We are dead to her now,” Khloe wrote about her sister’s relationship with Kris, now that Kylie is a projected billionaire. And, starstruck fans went wild with laughter in the comments section. [See the photo below]

And, since we love Khloe’s humor so much, here’s a look back at some of her funniest moments with Kris!

