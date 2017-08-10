Is Khloe Kardashian Feuding With Kris Jenner? She Worries Kylie Is Her Mom’s Favorite

Kris Jenner is proud of all of daughters, but is she playing favorites with cosmetics mogul Kylie? We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how Khloe Kardashian is feeling jealous that Ky is her mom’s new golden child!

It’s a pretty impressive feat to build a cosmetics empire by the age of 20, and Kylie Jenner has done just that as her lip kit brand has sold $420 million worth of product in just a year and a half! The news was heralded on the cover of our sister publication Women’s Wear Daily on Aug. 9, along with a cover photo showing Ky and her proud mama Kris Jenner, 61. That caused Khloe Kardashian, 33, to remark that, “We are dead to her now,” referring to her other siblings. “Khloe was joking when she made that comment, but underneath it there’s definitely some truth to her feelings. There has always been competition between the girls for their mom’s attention,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“She only has so much to go around and there are times Kris does play favorites, or at least it seems that way to Khloe,” our insider continues. The incredibly business-savvy momager has helped all of her kids with their ventures, and it turns out Kylizzle hit the jackpot with the perfect product for her fans. That has the Good American jeans founder feeling a little competitive that her sister just turned 20 on Aug. 10 and is already nearly halfway to being a billionaire! Click here for pics of Kylie and Khloe’s plumped pouts.

“She’s super proud of Kylie, but she does worry that she’s her mom’s favorite now. It’s hard to see her little sister build this empire so quickly, and get so much praise from her mom. Khloe wants to be a mogul too and she’s doing great with Good American, but the numbers don’t lie. It’s Kylie that’s really killing it right now. And success is what Kris celebrates, so it’s not hard to see why Khloe would be feeling a little envious,” our source adds.

The magazine declared that if sales continue at their current pace, “Kylie Cosmetics, wholly conceptualized, founded and helmed by Kylie (with some help from mastermind and mom Kris Jenner) is on track to become beauty’s next billion-dollar baby by 2022.” WOW! No wonder mama Kris is giving Ky’s business so much more attention than her other daughters’ ventures these days.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kylie will be the first daughter in the family to be worth a billion dollars?