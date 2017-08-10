‘Kendra On Top’ Sneak Peek: Jessica Calls Out Patti For Calling Her A ‘Fame Whore’

You could cut the tension between these two with a butter knife! Patti and Kendra’s BFF, Jessica Hall go head-to-head in this new exclusive sneak peek of ‘Kendra on Top.’

“I feel like it’s been awkward the past couple of times we’ve seen each other,” Jessica Hall, 34, tells Patti Wilkinson in this exclusive clip from this week’s episode of Kendra on Top. Jessica has been friends with Kendra Wilkinson for years, but apparently to Patti, it didn’t seem genuine.

“I got the impression that you were in Kendra’s life just for the limelight and stuff like that. I was fearing for Kendra,” Patti explained, to which Jessica answered with, “You called me a fame whore.” Yikes. Off camera, Jessica explains that she’s been married nearly 14 years and is pregnant with her second child, while Patti still goes out and parties with Kendra. So maybe it’s “a little hypocritical.”

“I don’t know why you’d call me a fame whore when people can pretty much say that about you for wanting to write that book,” Jessica says. Naturally, Patti defends the tell-all book, which Jessica believes that she is no longer writing. That may not be so true though. Off camera, Patti admits, “When Kendra reads the chapters that I’ve written, I think she’s going to be fine with them. So I don’t need to tell anybody about this right now.”

Well it seems if you have to hide it, there may be something wrong there, but I guess we’ll just have to wait and see. What do you think, HollywoodLifers? Do you think Jessica is in it for the fame? Is Patti? Let us know in the comments below and watch Kendra on Top airs on Fridays at 9PM ET on We TV.