Kendall Jenner Wears Crop Top & Underwear In New Adidas Campaign

In a new short film for Adidas, Kendall Jenner is the only female star

This is the third 'Original' campaign for the brand. Brand ambassadors Kendall Jenner, Young Thug, Playboi Carti, 21 Savage and James Harden all appear in this new video. It features a Frank Sinatra song and recreates Botticelli's Birth of Venus and DaVinci's Vitruvian Man in a new and modern way.

Kendall did a Q & A with Adidas — here’s what she had to say about the campaign:

1. As the female voice/face in this campaign, what does Original mean to you?

“I’ve always felt like I was different so for me ‘original’ is about putting your own spin on something or doing things in a way unique to you. It means being fearless but not forgetting to be yourself.”

2. The video features Frank Sinatra’s song My Way. Describe in your own words how you are doing what you do Your Way?

“I try not to get caught up in all the noise. I’m just living my life and having fun. I’m lucky to be doing what I love to do and fortunate to be doing it the way that I want.”

3. Original is never finished. What does this statement mean to you? How does this apply to your work?

“With fashion everything is always changing, the designs, the ideas, the images and the shows — you never really know how a runway show or a photoshoot will turn out so I’ve learned to look at things as not being finished but more like ‘where will this lead me to next?’.”

4. If you could recreate someone’s work from the past what would it be?

“There are a lot of people from the past that have inspired me to be where I am today, it’s hard to pick just one. I want to be able to create my own identity and work that defines, creatively, who I am.”

