Katy Perry Describes Her Disgusting First Kiss In Graphic Detail & It’s Relatable AF

Katy Perry shared the story of her very first kiss, and it went just about as well as you’d expect. Let’s just say that her ill-fated spin the bottle attempt felt a little too close to our own experiences for comfort!

“My first French kiss was in sixth grade in Big Bear, California,” Katy Perry, 32, told W Magazine‘s September issue. “I was hanging out with this girl from church who had a bit of a reputation. She had a coed party, and I was not allowed to go to a coed party until eighth grade. But I went anyway. At the party, we played spin the bottle. It got to be my turn, and I spun the bottle, and, all of a sudden, I felt like there was a wet fish in my mouth.

“That was my first kiss,” she told W. “When you’re in sixth grade, there’s no art to French kissing. There’s no cadence, no beautiful up and down, no waves. Instead, it just feels like your mouth is getting invaded by a slug.” Well, that certainly strikes a disgusting chord! If anyone tells you their first kiss was magical, they’re straight up lying. No matter what age you were when it happened, it was definitely bad — especially if you were as young as Katy. Middle schoolers aren’t exactly suave.

Luckily, Katy’s had some extremely hot dudes in her life in the years since, like John Mayer and Orlando Bloom, to practice the art of kissing with. Katy recently divulged that she’s had some experience with women, too. “I Kissed a Girl” wasn’t just a story made up for a song! “I speak my truths and I paint my fantasies into these little bite size pop songs. For instance, ‘I kissed a girl and I liked it.’ Truth be told, I did more than that,” Katy said at the Human Rights Campaign Gala on March 18 when she accepted the National Equality Award.

