Kailyn Lowry Reveals Her Sons’ Hilarious Opinions On What Their Newborn Brother Should Be Named

Although Kailyn Lowry’s newborn son remains nameless, the ‘Teen Mom’s other 2 boys are not being shy about what they want — and don’t want — their baby brother to be called. You’ll love their adorable ideas!

Kailyn Lowry, 25, STILL hasn’t chosen a name for “Baby Lo” since his Aug. 5 birthdate, and fans are getting restless! But to help the Teen Mom 2 star out, her older two children, sons Isaac Elliot Rivera, 7, and Lincoln Marshall Marroquin, 3, are giving Kail their input — and what they’ve told her is beyond cute! Keeping followers updated on all things “Baby Lo,” Kailyn tweeted on Aug. 7 that she’s “still trying to pick” a name. “I think I’m overthinking it,” she confessed. Click here to see pics of Teen Mom transformations.

Just two days later, on Aug. 9, the reality star told the world what her boys thought of certain names — including Murphy, one that seemed like a frontrunner earlier on in Kailyn’s pregnancy. “Isaac said the name Murphy was ‘eh, ok… for a dog,’ and also suggested Francis,” she tweeted. “Linc is still adamant about naming baby Lo ‘climber.'” LOL! We totally agree with Isaac about the name Murphy, but for a while there fans thought Kailyn would choose the moniker, as she even conducted a poll earlier this year to see what her followers thought of it. Unfortunately, only 22 percent of her poll-takers gave it a thumbs-up. She later explained she liked it more for a girl than a boy, but at the time, she still didn’t know what she was having.

How adorable though that Isaac suggested the name Francis instead! And we just can’t get over how little Lincoln is pulling for the name “Climber.” Clearly these two are psyched about being big bros! After all, they both had massive smiles on their faces as they met “Baby Lo” for the first time. Kailyn posted the precious photos on Aug. 9, captioning the Instagram collage, “Nothing compares 💙 #motherofboys #momx3.” Aw! Whatever name Kail ends up picking, we hope she shares it with fans soon!

