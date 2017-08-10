JoJo Siwa Spills Amazing Scoop About Her TV Special: ‘You’ve Never Seen Me Like This’

JoJo Siwa is taking over! The Nickelodeon star, whose TV special premieres Aug. 12, dishes all about this next adventure, new music, ‘Lip Sync Battle: Shorties’ and more to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY!

This is JoJo Siwa’s world, and we’re just living in it. The starlet’s big special, JoJo Siwa: My World, premieres Aug. 12 on Nickelodeon at 8 p.m. ET. The series will follow the former Dance Moms star on her journey to performing at the Mall of America. In addition to the TV special, JoJo’s also launched a successful music career and has a book coming out this fall! She recently released the music video for her song “Hold The Drama.”

JoJo’s hit song “Boomerang” has over 300 million views on YouTube. She’s also got 5.5 million followers on Instagram, over 3.2 million subscribers on YouTube, and a musical.ly following of over 10 million. She won her first Kids’ Choice Award for Favorite Viral Music Artist. Guess what? She’s only 14 years old! Check out our full interview with JoJo below!

Tell us about your TV special!

JoJo Siwa: So it’s all about leading up to my performance at Mall of America, and so it’s all about rehearsals and the preparation for that, my home life during that, like, what it really took for that. So it was really cool to get to share that.

Are we going to learn some new things about you?

JoJo Siwa: You know, it’s really a behind the scenes of my life. You’ve seen me before, but you’ve never seen me like this.

You’ve grown up in reality TV, so was this a little different for you?

JoJo Siwa: You know, it really wasn’t different. It’s not like they just show up with a camera. You know when it’s happening. It actually wasn’t different at all from Dance Moms.

What was it like to perform at the Mall of America? What were you feeling in that moment?

JoJo Siwa: It was really cool. Mall of America was so amazing. It was so fun. There was so many people that were just screaming “JoJo” and wearing bows. It was so cool.

Congrats on Lip Sync Battle: Shorties! Tell us about that!

JoJo Siwa: I’m so excited for that. Nick Cannon is so cool. I’m so excited to get to work with him. It’s basically like Lip Sync Battle, the show, but with kids.

What song would you want to lip sync?

JoJo Siwa: You know what? I’m just going to go with the classic, “Girls Just Want To Have Fun.”

Are you planning on releasing new music? Are you planning a full album?

JoJo Siwa: Yes. Can’t tell you about it, though!

Is that something you’ve always wanted to do?

JoJo Siwa: You know, I’ve always wanted to do exactly what I’m doing. I always wanted to follow in the footsteps of big celebrities, and so that’s literally what I’m doing right now.

Who’s your inspiration?

JoJo Siwa: Meghan Trainor. I love her a lot. She’s really cool. Her music is what she likes. She’s not trying to do it for someone else.

What is your secret staying positive?

JoJo Siwa: Honestly, I’m myself. People need to know that it’s OK for them to be themselves. Just enjoy your life and have fun being you.

What advice do you have for young girls who may not have as much confidence as you have?

JoJo Siwa: I would honestly tell them to not worry about it. It’s OK to just have fun and just be yourself and not worry about what the other say and just do you.

You’ve also got a book coming out!

JoJo Siwa: The book is called JoJo’s Guide to the Sweet Life. I’m so excited for that. It’s going to be so good. It’s all about my guide to the sweet life and how I did everything and my story. It also gives people advice on how to deal with the haters, how to overcome your fears, and stuff like that.

Would you ever consider acting?

JoJo Siwa: You know I just did my first movie. I was playing a character, which was so fun. I’ve played a few characters, but this was my first movie playing a character.

I feel like you’re a jack of all trades.

JoJo Siwa: I haven’t ever tried anything and been bad at it, if that makes sense. I love trying new things, because I love to figure them out. It’s not like I can naturally just do it. I work at it, and I study it, I figure out, and then I try it. It’s weird.

Do you ever throw any of your bows away?

JoJo Siwa: You know, I keep them all.

How many do you think you have?

JoJo Siwa: Over 1,000.

Who is someone you want to collab with some day?

JoJo Siwa: On YouTube, I would want to do a collab with Liza or Lilly Singh. They’re huge YouTubers. Just in life, probably Britney Spears.

