YouTuber Jessie Paege Announces New Book & Fans Are Losing It

OMG YES! YouTuber Jessie Paege revealed in a video on Aug. 10 that she’s found a new way to spread her hallmark love and positivity: with two new books! The 18-year-old has a brand-new book deal with Sizzle Press, and the first one is only three months away!

Jessie Paege fans, rejoice! The adorable 18-year-old YouTuber announced her new two-book deal with Sizzle Press on Aug. 10, and we couldn’t be more excited for her! That’s because we’ve come to expect nothing but honesty, rainbows, and sunshine from Jessie, and we know her books will help spread that message. The most exciting part? Her first one, Hey, It’s Okay To Be You, is coming out super soon on Nov. 7, 2017! Click here to pre-order now.

Between her YouTube, her sock line, and dabbling in music, why would she decide to add yet ANOTHER thing to her busy plate?! “I think this is a big step in bridging the digital and literary space by creating a book outside of the memoir realm,” Jessie told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “I’m excited.” So are we, Jessie, so are we! We’re sure her 1.2 million YouTube subscribers feel the same.

Of course, nothing Jessie does is boring or normal, and neither will be her book! “Hey, It’s Okay to Be You encourages readers to discover and embrace their true selves through writing prompts, challenges, games, and more throughout its 112 full-color pages,” her publisher revealed. It will also cover everything from “following your own sense of style to what it’s like to be the shy kid in class. Jessie’s advice comes straight from her own experiences.” We can’t wait to read it!

Of course fans are freaking out with excitement:

@jessiepaege I can't wait to get your book !!!!!! — mermaid jessie (@amazingmermaid1) August 10, 2017

Jessie's making a book, ahh!! — annika loves jessie (@jessiesmintguit) August 10, 2017

I CANT BELIEVE @jessiepaege IS MAKING A BOOK IM SOSOSOSO HAPPY SAVING MONEY NOW ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/Eeo28vjuCh — angie loves jessie (@rainbowpaege) August 10, 2017

